NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAGACOIN FINANCE, an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project, today confirmed it has raised over $14.5 million in presale funding, backed by 13,500+ investors worldwide. With 75% of tokens sold and a confirmed $0.007 launch price, the milestone is being acknowledged in investor notes inspired by XRP and Ripple-related market narratives.

Presale Snapshot

Funds raised: $14 million+



$14 million+ Investors: 13,500+ participants



13,500+ participants Allocation sold: 75% presale completed



75% presale completed Launch price: $0.007



The stage-based design gradually increases token pricing, reinforcing scarcity and rewarding early participation.

XRP-Ripple as Market Backdrop

XRP continues to influence settlement-focused blockchain adoption, while Ripple’s role in payments shapes investor commentary. Reports referencing XRP-Ripple have begun to include MAGACOIN FINANCE, underscoring its growing visibility following measurable presale traction.

Why Traction Is Expanding

$14 million fundraising milestone.



Global investor base.



Recognition in XRP-linked investor notes.

Conclusion

XRP and Ripple remain at the center of digital payments discussion, and the traction of MAGACOIN FINANCE within related investor notes reflects how presale achievements are generating market recognition ahead of listings.

About MAGACOIN FINANCE

MAGACOIN FINANCE is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project designed to combine cultural relevance with scalable blockchain utility. With strong early-stage traction, a growing community, and scarcity-driven tokenomics, the project aims to position itself as one of the leading altcoin entrants of 2025.

Learn more:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access

Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

Contact Details

PR Specialist: Rebecca Miles

Email: rebecca@magacoinfinance.com

