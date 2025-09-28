Ok.com Launches Global Free Listing Classifieds Platform to Tackle Rising Costs

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ok.com, a platform owned by Servanan International, will launch a global free classified advertising platform at the end of October. Ok.com, an AI-powered classifieds platform, is revolutionizing online marketplaces with its 100% free listing service for jobs, secondhand goods, housing, and vehicles. This direct challenge to established players comes as persistent inflation forces over half of Americans to cut essential spending. The platform is accessible in nine countries, comprising those in the U.S., U.K., Australia, New Zealand as well as Canada.

Ok.com eliminates the systemic pain points of traditional marketplaces: the average $500 recruitment fees per hire on legacy job boards and the 12-15% seller commissions on major resale platforms. By removing all listing fees and agent commissions, this new classifieds platform aims to make daily life more affordable through completely free listing options.

"The irony is that the platforms designed to help people save money are actually costing them thousands," said the CEO of Ok.com. "We're cutting out the middleman entirely. In an economy where every dollar counts, keeping 100% of your sale proceeds or saving on a job posting shouldn't be a luxury—it should be the standard."

Completely Free Listing for Recruitment

This classifieds platform streamlines hiring by removing pay-to-post barriers, offering free listing opportunities for all businesses. Its AI matching system intelligently connects candidates with employers across sectors, from warehouse staff to financial analysts. The platform facilitates direct communication and includes multilingual support and GDPR-compliant data protection.

Empowering Sellers with 100% Free Listing

Unlike competitors that charge significant commissions, Ok.com enables free listing for all sellers, allowing them to retain all earnings from their idle items. A built-in escrow system secures every transaction. Users can easily filter listings by category, location, and price to find items from kitchen gadgets to vintage collectibles nearby.

Transparent Vehicle Listings at No Cost

The vehicle section helps buyers avoid common pitfalls by integrating third-party history reports and a seller verification system. Ok.com's AI recommendation model provides tailored suggestions based on budget and usage patterns, all available through free listing options.

Direct Housing Connections with Zero Listing Fees

The housing section eases the stressful process of finding a home with direct landlord connections, video tours, and extensive listings. This circumvents broker fees, which average over $2,000 for renters, and enables remote property evaluations through completely free listing services.

"When fees disappear, opportunity democratizes," added the CEO of Ok.com. "Ok.com empowers smarter living by making your daily transactions more affordable and convenient through our commitment to free listing."

About Ok.com

Ok.com is an AI-powered global classifieds platform committed to making life more affordable and convenient by offering completely free listing services for jobs, goods, housing, and vehicles.

Company: Servanan International

Contact Person: Roy

Email: roy@ok.com

Website: us.ok.com

Telephone: (929) 471-8113

City: LA, California