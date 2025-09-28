Zoth Acquires Neemo Finance, Accelerating Path to $1B Market Cap





Acquisition strengthens Zoth’s position as the first full-stack StableFi OS and expands into Japan’s blockchain market

SINGAPORE, Sept. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoth, the first full-stack StableFi OS at the intersection of stablecoins, DeFi, and real-world assets (RWAs), today announced the acquisition of Neemo Finance, a leading liquid restaking and vault infrastructure protocol in the Soneium ecosystem backed by Sony Block Solution.

The acquisition extends Zoth’s StableFi stack by integrating Neemo’s liquid restaking and vault infrastructure, unlocking new yield opportunities for stablecoin issuers, holders, and DeFi users. Neemo’s capabilities will directly enhance ZeUSD, Zoth’s fully composable RWA-backed CDP stable token, by enabling scalable yield-bearing strategies and greater capital efficiency.

“This acquisition of Neemo Finance is more than a strategic move; it’s a statement of intent,” said Pritam Dutta, Founder & CEO of Zoth. “By integrating Neemo’s liquid restaking and vault infrastructure, we’re expanding the possibilities for stablecoin adoption, yield generation, and institutional-scale utility.”

Neemo’s presence in the Japan-rooted Soneium ecosystem provides Zoth with an immediate entry point into one of the most advanced blockchain markets globally, opening doors to institutional partnerships and long-term adoption in Asia. The Neemo team will join Zoth to bolster its Product and Tech development efforts.

Seiya Chida, Founder & CEO of Neemo Finance, added: “Partnering with Zoth represents a definitive turning point. Together we are elevating our work to an institutional scale, building a more secure and future-proof financial infrastructure.”

Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund, commented: “Bringing Neemo into the picture gives Zoth access to real staking infrastructure, which means more stable yield for users and stronger backing for stablecoins worldwide. It’s the kind of integration that helps transform StableFi from a concept into something people and institutions can actually use.”

Takashi Hayashida, Managing Partner at Taisu Ventures, said, “Zoth’s acquisition of Neemo Finance meaningfully expands its ecosystem by adding liquid staking and vault infrastructure. This strengthens the platform’s product depth and positions Zoth to play a larger role in the evolving StableFi landscape. We view this as a positive step that demonstrates both strategic focus and readiness to address the needs of institutional partners over the long term.”

This milestone builds on Zoth’s recent progress, including a $75M alliance with Haven1 to drive institutional adoption of RWAs and a $15M strategic commitment from Bolts Capital to expand Zoth’s global infrastructure. With Neemo onboard, Zoth’s suite, including FAAST, PayX7, Stablecoin Studio, ZeUSD, and now Neemo, creates the industry’s first complete StableFi stack for institutions, fintechs, and DeFi protocols.

With these advancements, Zoth is charting a clear path toward its ambition of reaching a $1B market cap, driven by a resilient ecosystem and growing institutional adoption.

Zoth provides a full-stack StableFi OS that enables institutions, fintechs, and enterprises to launch, manage, and scale compliant stablecoins. Its integrated platform connects issuance, payments, and yield to advance stablecoin adoption worldwide.

Users can visit: https://zoth.io

