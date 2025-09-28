XRP Ecosystem Expands as ETF Debuts and Tundra Presale Outlines Dual-Token Structure

Rex-Osprey XRP ETF debuts as other applications await SEC approval, while XRP Tundra presale introduces a dual-token system with fixed launch prices and cross-chain participation.

LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The XRP ecosystem is in focus as exchange-traded fund (ETF) developments converge with the rollout of a new dual-token presale. The Rex-Osprey XRP ETF has launched, marking the first fund of its kind in the United States, while other applications remain under review by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In parallel, XRP Tundra has opened its presale, publishing fixed launch values of $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X.

The combined developments highlight how XRP is moving beyond its legacy role as a settlement token, attracting both institutional and retail interest. ETFs are expected to broaden investor access, while Tundra’s presale introduces new cross-chain mechanics for participants.

ETF Launch and Regulatory Landscape

The debut of the Rex-Osprey XRP ETF establishes a first-mover in exchange-traded exposure to XRP. Other fund managers, including Bitwise, Grayscale, 21Shares, and Fidelity, have pending applications under SEC review. Analysts expect additional approvals in the coming months, though exact timelines remain uncertain.

The ETF launch provides regulated access to XRP for institutional allocators, extending adoption beyond exchanges and custody solutions. Market commentators note that this development is likely to bring higher visibility and liquidity to XRP trading.

Presale Terms and Token Structure

At the same time, XRP Tundra has opened its presale. The project distributes two tokens under a single contribution. TUNDRA-S, issued on Solana, serves as the utility token, while TUNDRA-X, launched on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), functions as the governance and reserve asset.

In the current phase, TUNDRA-S is priced at $0.068 with a 16% bonus, alongside free allocations of TUNDRA-X valued at $0.034. A total of 40,000,000 TUNDRA-S out of 100,000,000 is reserved for presale buyers. On XRPL, 80,000,000 TUNDRA-X out of 200,000,000 tokens is designated for distribution through the presale.

Liquidity and Safeguards

To address volatility at launch, XRP Tundra has integrated Meteora’s DAMM V2 liquidity pools, which apply dynamic fees that start high and decrease over time. This model discourages immediate selling and directs collected fees into reserves, reinforcing market stability.

Liquidity providers also receive NFTs to track their positions and may opt to permanently lock liquidity to support the project’s long-term structure.

Oversight and Verification

Transparency measures include independent audits with Cyberscope , Solidproof , and Freshcoins . The founding team also completed KYC verification with Vital Block .

“The XRP ecosystem is evolving on multiple fronts, from ETFs that open institutional access to presales that introduce governance and cross-chain design,” the XRP Tundra team said. “Our approach is to publish terms clearly and integrate safeguards such as DAMM V2 to protect participants.”

About XRP Tundra

XRP Tundra is a cross-chain project designed to expand XRP’s role in digital finance. Its platform introduces a dual-token model linking XRPL and Solana. Future development includes GlacierChain, a DeFi layer for XRP with lending, automated market makers, and derivatives.

