Yocan Unveils the Iris: A Sleek, Powerful Vaporizer for the Modern User





NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yocan, a pioneer in the vaping industry since 2013, has officially introduced its latest device — the Yocan Iris. Built for users who want both performance and style, the Iris combines cutting-edge technology with premium craftsmanship to deliver smooth, customizable vapor in a portable design.

Customizable Vaping with OLED Precision

The Iris features a clear OLED display and adjustable voltage control from 2.5V–4.2V, giving users the freedom to fine-tune every session. Whether you’re after light, flavorful hits or dense, powerful clouds, the Iris makes it easy to dial in your perfect experience.

Dual Modes: Auto & On-Demand

Flexibility is key. The Iris offers both Auto Mode for consistent, effortless draws and On-Demand Mode for those who prefer full control at the press of a button.

Powerful QTZ Coil for Flavor and Efficiency

At the core of the Iris is Yocan’s advanced QTZ coil, engineered for fast, even heating that maximizes flavor while making efficient use of concentrates.

Built to Last, Made to Move

Crafted from durable aluminum alloy, the Iris balances strength with a sleek, modern look. A quick magnetic mouthpiece ensures easy loading and cleaning, while its compact size makes it the perfect travel companion.

Long-Lasting Battery with Fast Type-C Charging

Powered by a 900mAh battery, the Iris supports extended sessions and recharges fully in just 1.5 hours via Type-C. Built-in protections — including a 15-second cut-off and 30-minute auto shutdown — add peace of mind.

Available in Six Colors

The Iris comes in Obsidian Black, Pearl White, Lilac Pink, Aurora Purple, Fresh Green, and Ice Blue, giving users plenty of ways to match their personal style.

For more detail, visit Yocan Iris.





Yocan Head Shop Pioneer Program

To support local retailers, Yocan launched the Head Shop Pioneer Program, giving U.S. head shops the opportunity to lead their city with Yocan’s latest innovations. Approved shops receive free sample units, exclusive priority support, and the chance to become one of only 10 official pioneers per city — bringing Yocan products closer to local communities. Visit Yocan.com/h for more details.





About Yocan

Since 2013, Yocan has been at the forefront of the vaping industry, developing innovative and affordable devices that combine durability, performance, and user-friendly design. With a growing global community, Yocan.com continues to set new benchmarks for quality vaporizers that meet the needs of modern users.

Website: https://www.yocan.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/yocan.vape

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yocantech/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/Yocantechnology

Press Contact:

Company: Yocan Technology Co., Ltd

Contact Person: Jimmy Wen

Email: info@yocantech.com

Website: https://www.yocan.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a628869-2a5c-49b2-9246-29623e4cdd82

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3a141c5-1364-4222-99d9-464ae5eddc84

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4fb28e3-ce8b-4e6c-a9d6-fc27567aa59f