MoonX Announces Expansion of Trading Features Including x1000 Leverage and Access to Meme Coin Markets





MoonX, a digital asset trading platform, has announced the expansion of its trading offerings, including support for futures trading on over 300 cryptocurrencies and leverage of up to x1000. The platform continues to develop its infrastructure to support a broad range of digital assets, including meme coins, as part of its strategic roadmap.

MoonX: Emphasizing Platform Security and Operational Transparency

MoonX states that its platform is designed to offer a secure and transparent trading environment, supported by:

Regulatory Compliance – Full KYC/AML verification procedures for all users, aligned with applicable regulatory standards.

– Full KYC/AML verification procedures for all users, aligned with applicable regulatory standards. Transparent Operations – Clear fee structures and consistent execution policies aimed at maintaining operational integrity and user trust.





Futures Trading on 300+ Cryptocurrencies

With MoonX, traders can access futures trading crypto markets across more than 300 digital assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and many more. The platform ensures lightning-fast execution, reduced slippage, and reliability for both professional and retail traders.

Trade Meme Coins Easily with MoonX

One of MoonX’s most unique features is the ability to trade meme coins instantly. Users can access any meme coin or altcoin simply by entering its contract address. From trending tokens like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) to newly launched meme coins, MoonX makes it possible to trade meme coins safely and quickly, all within the same secure ecosystem.

Extreme Leverage: Up to x1000

MoonX is one of the few platforms in the world offering x1000 leverage on major cryptocurrencies. This gives traders the ability to maximize opportunities while benefiting from strong risk management systems. Unlike other platforms, MoonX does not allow leverage on meme coins, ensuring a safer environment and reducing excessive risks.

MoonX: A Global Crypto Trading Platform

Since its launch, MoonX has reported significant user growth and platform activity:

Tens of thousands of users registered at launch, with current figures indicating hundreds of thousands of active users globally.

The platform processes millions of dollars in monthly trading volume.

An expanding affiliate program offers partners competitive CPA-based commission structures.

Key Features of the MoonX Platform

Security and Compliance – Implements verified KYC/AML processes to support platform integrity.

– Implements verified KYC/AML processes to support platform integrity. Flexible Leverage Options – Offers up to 1000x leverage on certain crypto futures products, where permitted.

– Offers up to 1000x leverage on certain crypto futures products, where permitted. Broad Asset Accessibility – Enables trading of a wide range of assets, including meme tokens via contract address input.

– Enables trading of a wide range of assets, including meme tokens via contract address input. Scalable Infrastructure – Supports various trading strategies across major cryptocurrencies and altcoins.

– Supports various trading strategies across major cryptocurrencies and altcoins. International User Base – Serves a growing global community with users in over 50 countries.

About MoonX

Founded in 2025, MoonX is a global crypto trading platform offering futures trading on 300+ cryptocurrencies, leverage up to x1000, and instant access to meme coins. By combining security, innovation, and transparency, MoonX has become one of the fastest-growing platforms in the crypto space, empowering hundreds of thousands of traders in less than a year.

For more information, users can visit https://moon-x.io/en

