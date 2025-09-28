Coherent Showcases Next-Generation Optical Innovations at ECOC 2025

SAXONBURG, Pa., Sept. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, announced today that it will showcase its latest innovations in next-generation optical communications at ECOC 2025, taking place September 29-October 1 at the Bella Center in Copenhagen, Denmark (Booth #C3124). Coherent thought leaders will contribute to the Market Focus program through panels, workshops, and round table sessions.

“ECOC is the European premier global stage for showcasing innovation in datacenters and communications, and we’re excited to demonstrate how in Coherent we are shaping next-gen optical networking. We are excited to be at ECOC showcasing our innovation, our portfolio and contributing to thought leadership. Through our advanced technologies, close industry collaborations, and broad portfolio, we are helping customers build the networks of tomorrow,” said Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer at Coherent.”

RECENT PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS:



2D VCSEL Array

Delivering power-efficient, compact optical links optimized for short-reach AI/ML datacenter interconnects, this 1.6T (32x50G) array is designed for scale-up networks, enabling low latency, cost efficiency, and seamless migration to Near-Packaged and Co-Packaged Optics.

100G ZR for Single-Fiber Operation



The industry’s first dual-laser QSFP28 DCO module for single-fiber, bi-directional applications delivers 10x capacity upgrades on existing 10G infrastructure. Powered by the low-power Steelerton™ DSP, it enables flexible, scalable, and cost-efficient optical access for next-generation connectivity.

400mW CW Laser



Built on the proven BH DFB platform, the new 400 mW continuous-wave (CW) laser delivers stable high output, ultra-low noise, and narrow linewidths in a compact chip-on-carrier format. Engineered for next-generation co-packaged optics (CPO) and silicon photonics, it enables breakthrough performance in optical interconnects.



High precision glass molded 2D lens array



Leveraging Coherent’s state-of-the-art glass molding platform, the new 2D lens array enables wafer-level manufacturing that delivers unprecedented uniformity, higher bandwidth, and lower cost in multi-channel optical transmission. It is ideal for use in optical circuit switching, high-precision coupling, advanced imaging, sensing, and AR/VR devices.

Quad-Channel IC Family



Coherent’s new quad-channel ICs include silicon photonics Mach-Zehnder drivers for 800G/1.6T pluggables and a chipset for 400G ZR/ZR+ links. Delivering industry-leading performance with lower power consumption, these fiber-optic ASICs enable faster, more efficient optical transceivers for cloud, AI, and telecom applications.

Wire Grid Polarizer for Datacom Transceivers



Coherent’s next-generation meta-wire based WGP achieves a 50 dB extinction ratio and 98.5% efficiency with dual-sided AR coating. Compact, power-resilient, and cost-effective, it enables high-speed datacom transceivers and dynamic datacenter architectures, supporting the growing demands of AI-ready optical networks.

TECHNOLOGY AND PRODUCT DEMONSTRATIONS:

Scalable Quantum-Safe Network Demo



This proof-of-concept showcases a quantum-safe networking solution that can be deployed efficiently and at scale without disrupting existing infrastructure. The demo integrates CUbIQ’s modular CV-QKD transceivers in a QSFP-28 pluggable form factor with Coherent’s high-performance 400G ZR QSFP-DD DCO optical transceivers and a PTX Series routing platform, delivering high-speed, energy-efficient quantum key distribution over existing fiber networks. Supported by Liberty Global’s deployment insights, the demo illustrates a path for telecom operators to future-proof their networks for secure communications.

100G QSFP28-DCO ZR Dual Laser



This demo showcases Coherent’s QSFP28 dual-laser transceiver with separate Tx/Rx tuning, delivering up to 300 km reach with <7W power dissipation. Designed for single-fiber, bi-directional links, it enables 10x capacity gains, doubles fiber inventory, and supports applications from wireless towers to cable TV network expansion.

100G QSFP28-DCO ZR active ingress/egress latency control



This demo features Coherent’s QSFP28 module with active ingress/egress latency control, enabling ultra-low latency variation and Class C Precision Time Protocol accuracy. With synchronization precision down to ±10 ns at system level, it supports demanding applications such as telecom networks, industrial automation, and financial trading.

External Laser Source Module for CPO



This demo showcases Coherent’s ELSFP compliant module integrating eight high-power 1310 nm lasers, with exceptional wavelength accuracy and linewidth control. Ideal for co-packaged optics (CPO) and DR/FR applications, it provides a reliable, compact external laser source for next-generation optical systems.

1.6T 2xFR4 with 6km reach



Coherent’s 1.6T 2x800G-FR4 transceiver extends the reach from 2–3 km to 6 km, delivering excellent BER. With a miniature dispersion compensation component inside, this transceiver module demonstrates that IMDD links can support reaches of up to 6 km.

300G/lane link



As a milestone towards enabling speeds higher than 200G/lane, Coherent is demonstrating a 300G/lane link. It uses Coherent's Differential EML.

Multi-rail technology



This demo highlights Coherent’s multi-rail technology with resource pooling, designed to deliver four times the capacity over existing system reach using deployed fiber. With sub-linear increases in power and volume, a 20-year reliability target, and compliance with safety standards, it enables efficient, scalable growth for future optical networks.

TEST AND MEASUREMENT

WaveAnalyzer 200B



The WaveAnalyzer 200B is the only portable, battery-powered analyzer capable of up to two full sweeps per second across the entire Super C-Band with 650 MHz resolution. It gives fast, precise insight into complex, high-capacity networks, making it ideal for lab research, system installation, and field maintenance.

WaveShaper 500B/X



The WaveShaper 500B/X delivers unmatched flexibility for production testing of optical transceivers, shaping signal attenuation across the Super C- and L-Bands with over 12.4 THz coverage. With sub-100 ms loading time, it enables high-throughput manufacturing by accelerating testing and reducing cost.

WORKSHOP:

“Which Modulator Technology Will Dominate In Next-Generation Transceivers?



Speaker: Po Dong, VP, Silicon Photonics Technology

Topic: SiPho vs. InP for high-volume transceivers

Sunday, Sep. 28th, 9.00 am -12.30 pm, Auditorium 12

MARKET FOCUS

Topic: Modules/sub systems



Speaker: Anna Tatarczak, Distinguished Member of Technical Staff

Title: How 400G Lanes Will Reshape the Next-Gen Datacenter Market

Monday, Sep. 29th, 11:20-11:35 am

Topic: Modules/sub systems



Speaker: Julie Eng, CTO

Title: Advances in optical components, transceivers, and co-packaged optics

Monday, Sep. 29th, 1:40-1:55 pm

Topic: Modules/sub systems



Chair: Sanjai Parthasarathi, CMO

Fireside chat with Jose Pozo



Speaker: Sanjai Parthasarathi, CMO

Title: Can We Deliver What the Market Needs? Manufacturing Challenges of Co-Packaged Optics

Monday, Sep. 29th, 4:00-4:30 pm

Panel: 1.6T deployment status and outlook for 100T switching



Speaker: Sanjai Parthasarathi, CMO

Tuesday, Sep. 30th, 3:40-4:30 pm

Topic: Networking/systems/Service provider



Speaker: Ian McClean, Senior Product Manager

Title: Enabling sublinear capacity scaling through multi-rail photonic technology

Monday, Sep. 29th, 11:00-11:15 am



About Coherent

Coherent is the global photonics leader. We harness photons to drive innovation. Industry leaders in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets rely on Coherent’s world-leading technology to fuel their own innovation and growth.



Founded in 1971 and operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent brings the industry’s broadest, deepest technology stack; unmatched supply chain resilience; and global scale to help its customers solve their toughest technology challenges. Visit us at coherent.com.

Media Contact :

innovations@coherent.com