Unveiling the Charm of Yecheng: Linzhang's New Tourism Experiences at the 9th Conference of Hebei Tourism Industry Development

HANDAN, China, Sept. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Handan branch venue of the 9th Conference of Hebei Tourism Industry Development, which also marked the opening of the 8th Conference of Handan Tourism Industry Development, recently commenced with great fanfare. Organized by the Handan Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Municipal People's Government, the event was co-hosted by the culture, radio, television, and tourism bureaus of Wu'an City, Linzhang County, and Handan City. Serving as a core host location, Linzhang, a strategic heartland of the Three Kingdoms and the ancient capital of six successive dynasties with 2,700 years of history, deeply leveraged its cultural tourism resources. By integrating digital and intelligent technologies, it presented visitors with a cultural journey through time via two key attractions: the "Yecheng Cultural Experience" and "Yecheng Nighttime Performances."

Explore Ancient Relics, Trace a Millennium-Old Capital's Legacy

Stepping into the Yecheng National Archaeological Park, the historical scene of the Three Terraces: the Bronze Sparrow, the Golden Phoenix, and the Ice Well comes into view. Though weathered by time, the remnants of these structures, originally built during the Cao Wei period, still evoke their former grandeur.

Yecheng Museum, which chronicles a significant portion of East Asian urban development history, has recently reopened to the public after a comprehensive re-curation, attracting a large number of visitors. The upgraded museum incorporates recent archaeological findings from the Yecheng palace area, the Zhuming Gate, and the city moat, primarily dating to the Eastern Wei and Northern Qi dynasties. Over 60 cultural relics are displayed for the first time, including a lion door base excavated from the Golden Phoenix Platform and the Qianqi Gate, and floor tiles from the No. 206 hall in the palace complex, offering visitors direct insight into the architectural heritage of the ancient capital. The Yecheng Archaeological Museum spotlights Buddhist statues from the Northern Wei and Sui dynasties. Its unique metaverse experience, "Tracing the Origin of the Cosmic Axis," uses cutting-edge VR technology to precisely recreate the central axis of the Cao Wei-era Yecheng city at a 1:1 scale, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in its ancient splendor.

Immersive Theater Unveils a Vibrant Chapter for Yecheng

When night falls, Linzhang's splendor truly comes alive. The grand epic immersive show "The Eternal Ballad of Yecheng" combines 360-degree holographic technology with live performances to accurately reconstruct the Three Terraces of the Bronze Sparrow built by Cao Cao. The production employs impressive sound, light, and rising stage effects to present four major chapters, such as "Ximen Bao's Governance of Ye" and "The Jian'an Style." It guides the audience on a journey through time to recite poetry with Cao Cao, observe soldiers preparing for battle, and feel the epic sweep of history.

The Linzhang Culture and Art Center also premiered a new historical Yu Opera, "Ode to the Bronze Sparrow Terrace." The production seamlessly weaves in classics from the Jian'an period, such as "Short Song Style" and "Poem of Grief and Indignation," along with allusions rooted in Handan and Linzhang, like "discarding the pen for the sword" (devoting oneself to the military) and "declining gold due to four knowings" (upholding integrity). This allows the audience to not only appreciate the charm of Yu Opera but also gain a deeper understanding of Yecheng culture.

Complementing the two major shows, visitors can also stroll through the Aolin "Window of the City" complex. With its exotic architectures and a wide array of dining, shopping, and entertainment options, it offers a perfect setting for a leisurely exploration of modern urban life.

From tech-driven historical encounters to captivating immersive performances and stage productions of timeless elegance, these new tourism initiatives are elevating Linzhang's profile as a renowned historical city, solidifying its unique charm as the "premier destination for Northern Dynasties cultural tourism in China".

Source: The Culture, Radio, Television, and Tourism Bureau of Handan City