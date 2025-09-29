Chengdu Kicks Off Golden Week with a Digital Culture & Creativity Spectacle, Featuring 28 IPs, Including Honor of Kings and NE ZHA

CHENGDU, China, Sept. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the evening of September 28, the 2025 Chengdu International Digital Culture & Creativity Season and the Honor of Kings 10th Anniversary City Carnival will be officially launched in Chengdu. The city welcomes the Chinese National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday period with a citywide, immersive, and publicly accessible digital culture and creativity feast.

Guided by the International Olympic Arts Committee, the China Netcasting Services Association, the China Cultural Industry Association, and the China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association, this Digital Culture & Creativity Season is hosted by the Chengdu Digital Culture & Creativity Industry Association. Over the following month, Chengdu will join forces with the blockbuster IP Honor of Kings and collaborate with 28 popular local digital IPs, including NE ZHA, to host a series of diverse and engaging activities spanning consumer experiences and industrial cooperation.

The "Honor of Kings 10th Anniversary Celebration" is a highlight of the season and represents Chengdu's innovative approach to boosting cultural tourism through IP integration. As a global phenomenon with hundreds of millions of users, Honor of Kings chose Chengdu for its milestone anniversary not only because the city is a key R&D hub for the game but also because Chengdu excels at connecting with young people on their own terms, making digital culture truly resonate with the younger generation.

During the month-long event, Chengdu will transform into an "Honor of Kings Gathering". Initiatives include five "Explore Chengdu with Honor of Kings" city walk routes, turning traditional tourism into an interactive urban adventure; the first-ever full-hero parade; and the debut of the world's first 10-meter-tall birthday cake sculpture featuring all heroes and skins, turning the city into a global stage for players.

The 2025 Chengdu International Digital Culture & Creativity Season also serves as an innovative platform for aggregating industry resources, facilitating project outcomes, and driving industrial upgrading.

On October 23, the 2025 Chengdu Digital Culture & Creativity Ecosystem Partners Conference will be held, releasing the "2025 China Digital Culture & Creativity City Index" and a Global Cooperation Opportunities List, while also announcing the establishment of an International Digital Culture & Creativity Industry Alliance. This marks Chengdu's strategic shift from focusing solely on consumer scenes to building a comprehensive industrial ecosystem. The Chengdu International Digital Culture & Creativity Innovation Application Competition, launching the same day, aims to train 1,000 AIGC creators and teams.

What enables Chengdu to host such a large-scale Digital Culture & Creativity Season so deeply integrated with the city's identity? The answer lies in its rich cultural heritage, solid industrial foundation, strong policy support, and abundance of higher education resources, which together provide fertile ground for the digital culture and creativity industry to thrive.

In recent years, through IP collaborations, industrial partnerships, and consumption innovation, digital culture and creativity have not only become major engines for urban consumption but also reshaped Chengdu's image into a younger, more dynamic metropolis.

Earlier this year, Chengdu was named the "City with the Highest Search Popularity among Foreign Tourists" on Ctrip and ranked among the "Top Destinations for Post-00s Travelers". The deep integration of emerging sectors like anime, esports, and music festivals with cultural tourism has spawned a range of new products and experiences highly popular among youth. Chengdu is actively reshaping its cultural tourism landscape through methods favored by young people, driving the industry towards digitalization, scenarization, and interactivity.

Meanwhile, by building platforms for industrial collaboration, facilitating the localization of globally renowned IPs, and attracting international companies and high-end talents, Chengdu is accelerating its development into a world-leading, first-class domestic hub for the digital culture and creativity industry.

Currently, the core digital culture and creativity industry in Chengdu has reached a total scale of 381.9 billion yuan. Taking Chengdu High-tech Zone as an example, which played a significant role in incubating IPs like Honor of Kings and NE ZHA, the zone is now home to over 6,000 digital culture and creativity enterprises, employing 120,000 creative professionals, with an industrial scale exceeding 110 billion yuan.

Moving forward, Chengdu will ride the wave of digital culture and creativity, vividly presenting its unique cultural charm and innovative vitality to the world.