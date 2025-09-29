OQRPI to Spotlight Decarbonisation Framework and Industry Leadership at GDA IDCE 2025 in Bahrain

MUSCAT, Oman, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OQ Refineries and Petroleum Industries (OQRPI), a subsidiary of OQ, Oman’s global energy investment group, is set to participate as a Diamond Sponsor at the Gulf Downstream Association’s International Downstream Conference & Exhibition (IDCE 2025). The event, taking place in Bahrain from 30 September to 2 October under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, is one of the region’s most influential platforms for shaping the future of the downstream sector.

With the theme “Beyond Borders: Creating Value, Innovating Tomorrow’s Downstream”, IDCE 2025 will convene over 1,500 delegates, 150 companies, and senior decision-makers from more than 50 countries. The forum serves as a global meeting ground to advance strategies in digital transformation, decarbonisation and long-term competitiveness.

As part of the high-level agenda, Kamil Bukhait Al Shanfari, CEO of OQRPI, will participate in the opening day’s strategic session “Strategic Imperatives for Downstream Resilience in a Low-Margin Era.” The panel will address how efficiency, cost optimisation, digitalisation, and sustainable business models can reinforce resilience and secure growth in a challenging market.

OQRPI’s contribution to IDCE 2025 will be showcased through eight technical papers underscoring its expertise in flare reduction, renewable energy integration, process optimisation, and decarbonisation. Central to these efforts is the company’s four-pillar decarbonisation framework; a model that fuses operational discipline with innovative thinking into a unified roadmap, guiding OQ RPI toward 25% emissions cut by 2030 in line with Oman’s net-zero 2050 commitment.

“At OQRPI, we believe competitiveness and sustainability go hand in hand,” said Hamed Al Ajmi, Chief Operating Officer of OQRPI. “By embedding decarbonisation-readiness, renewable energy, process improvement, and operational excellence into our operations, we are reducing our carbon footprint while working towards future-proofing Oman’s role in the global energy landscape”.

As Oman’s integrated energy group, OQ is committed to driving sustainable growth across the energy value chain, from exploration and production of oil and gas to refining, petrochemicals and alternative energy. Through subsidiaries such as OQRPI, the Group is aligning with Vision 2040 priorities, advancing the energy transition and positioning Oman as a hub for industrial innovation and global investment.

OQRPI’s participation at IDCE 2025 reflects not only its progress but also its role in shaping the dialogue on the region’s energy future. By uniting decarbonisation, innovation, and talent development, the company is reinforcing OQ’s commitment to transparency, competitiveness, and sustainable growth, while contributing to the global conversation on energy transition.

