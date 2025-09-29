Funeral Director Ted Haaz of Warren, OH, Details How to Plan for a Funeral for HelloNation

WARREN, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Where should families begin when faced with funeral planning? A HelloNation article featuring Ted Haaz of Staton-Borowski Funeral Home in Warren provides thoughtful guidance. The feature explains how starting with three key steps — deciding between burial and cremation, gathering key documents, and discussing wishes with family — helps reduce stress during a difficult time and gives families more room to focus on grieving.

The article begins by outlining the first step in funeral planning: choosing between burial and cremation. This decision sets the direction for many other details, such as whether the family selects a casket and cemetery plot or chooses an urn and columbarium. A burial may also involve a headstone or marker, while cremation may include scattering ashes in a meaningful place. Either choice can be paired with a traditional funeral service or a more private memorial service, depending on the family’s wishes.

The second step in the process is collecting key documents. Funeral homes often need access to a life insurance policy, a will, or other financial and legal records to guide arrangements. Families may also need to provide official documents such as a birth certificate, marriage license, or military discharge papers. Having these materials ready makes the work of the funeral home more efficient and prevents delays. The HelloNation article stresses that gathering key documents early gives families one less burden during a time of grieving.

The third essential step is open communication with close family members. While discussing funeral wishes can feel uncomfortable, it prevents confusion and disagreements later. Families who have these conversations are more confident that the funeral service reflects their loved one’s wishes. Even when preferences are not fully written down, talking about them ahead of time helps guide choices about the type of ceremony, music, readings, or cultural traditions to include.

With these three essentials in place, families can begin focusing on the details that personalize the service. The article explains the difference between a funeral service and a memorial service. A funeral service often includes a viewing, a ceremony led by clergy or another officiant, and burial or cremation immediately afterward. A memorial service may be held days or weeks later, giving families additional time to plan. Both service types can incorporate special touches such as photographs, music, or meaningful readings.

Another part of funeral planning is preparing an obituary. Writing an obituary honors the life of the person who has passed while also informing the community about service details. Funeral homes often assist families in preparing and publishing obituaries in newspapers or online. These notices not only share arrangements but also invite friends and loved ones to come together in support.

The article also highlights the importance of financial planning. Funeral costs vary widely based on choices such as burial or cremation, casket type, and cemetery fees. A life insurance policy or prepaid funeral arrangements may cover part or all of these expenses. Funeral directors can explain costs clearly so families can make informed decisions that fit both their budget and their wishes. Transparency is key to reducing added stress during grieving.

Cultural and religious traditions are another factor that families may want to include in the funeral service. These may involve prayers, readings, or rituals that bring comfort and meaning. Working with a funeral home that understands these practices ensures the service reflects both personal and family values.

One of the main benefits of advance funeral planning is the space it creates for grieving. When decisions about burial, cremation, and key documents are made ahead of time, families can focus on supporting one another instead of rushing through details. The HelloNation article notes that funeral planning does not mean arranging every element years in advance. Even small steps, such as documenting a choice between burial and cremation and keeping key documents organized, make a meaningful difference.

The article concludes that while funeral planning is never easy, it is a necessary act of care for loved ones. Starting with burial or cremation, gathering key documents such as a life insurance policy, and talking with family lays the groundwork for a respectful, meaningful service. These steps allow families to focus on grieving while ensuring the funeral service reflects the life and values of the one being remembered.

The full article, titled How to Plan for a Funeral , can be read on HelloNation. It features Ted Haaz of Staton-Borowski Funeral Home in Warren, whose professional insights provide families with practical and compassionate guidance for funeral planning.

