One Small Step for PayOS; One Giant Leap for Agentic Commerce; PayOS Performs Live Agentic Token Transaction in Partnership with Mastercard

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayOS, an agentic payments and value added services platform company, today announced the successful completion of a landmark agentic payment transaction using a Mastercard Agentic Token.

This historic transaction was executed leveraging Mastercard Agent Pay, which builds upon proven tokenization capabilities that today power global commerce solutions like mobile contactless payments, Secure Card on File, and Mastercard Payment Passkeys. The enhanced tokenization technology allows PayOS to enable payment by securing user consent, authentication and authorization, as well as fraud protection to ensure transparency, visibility, and trust for every participant in the payment flow.

"PayOS has been working closely with ecosystem players to get agentic commerce off the ground in the most meaningful and trusted way," said Johnathan McGowan, Co-Founder and CEO of PayOS. "With this milestone, we are now ready to onboard customers on our platform. We also bring proven tools and the expertise required for payments risk, payments fraud prevention, and creating better user experiences."

PayOS’ offering for the next era of commerce centers on three core capabilities:

Payment tokens for agentic experiences: Secure, network-issued tokens enabling AI-driven transactions for agentic checkout anywhere. Value Added Services around cards and payments: Tools, including services made available by Mastercard, to solve for better user experience, payments risk, and payments fraud. Monetization and bill payment: Payments infrastructure for efficient agent monetization and optimized processing costs.



“Mastercard is building a secure, transparent and interoperable agentic ecosystem for digital commerce,” said Pablo Fourez, Chief Digital Officer at Mastercard. “We’re defining the trust layer using tokenized credentials across our global payments network today, while also preparing for a future where the internet itself is rewired to support agentic commerce more natively. As an early adopter of Mastercard Agent Pay, PayOS can now enable AI agents to use secure, widely-accepted, and purpose-built payment credentials to bring agentic commerce to life for consumers.”

The company is now onboarding customers, both agentic and traditional, who want to leverage network tokenization, value added services, and advanced processing capabilities to deliver secure and intelligent payment experiences.

PayOS is a card-native payments and services platform for the agentic era, delivering tools and expertise to manage payment risk, prevent fraud, and elevate user experience. Secure, network-issued payment tokens enable AI-driven checkout anywhere, while value-added card and payment services enhance UX and control risk. Processing support covers agent facilitation fees and bill payments to power agent monetization. With PayOS, agents build end-to-end journeys—from discovery to checkout, so brands transact with confidence, with no redirects, accurate inventory and pricing, and seamless purchases across global websites.

