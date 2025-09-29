Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from September 22 to September 25, 2025

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from Septembre 22 to September 25, 2025

Saint-Cloud, September 29, 2025

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from September 22 to September 25, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025 and announced on March 6, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 09/22/2025 FR0012435121 35,000 23.7685 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 09/22/2025 FR0012435121 25,000 23.7686 CEUX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 09/22/2025 FR0012435121 2,500 23.7582 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 09/22/2025 FR0012435121 2,500 23.7673 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 09/23/2025 FR0012435121 37,178 23.8377 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 09/23/2025 FR0012435121 26,822 23.8309 CEUX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 09/23/2025 FR0012435121 3,000 23.8394 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 09/23/2025 FR0012435121 3,000 23.8313 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 09/24/2025 FR0012435121 32,378 23.6304 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 09/24/2025 FR0012435121 23,910 23.6253 CEUX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 09/24/2025 FR0012435121 2,500 23.6386 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 09/24/2025 FR0012435121 2,742 23.6172 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 09/25/2025 FR0012435121 30,000 23.5180 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 09/25/2025 FR0012435121 24,000 23.5353 CEUX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 09/25/2025 FR0012435121 3,000 23.5398 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 09/25/2025 FR0012435121 3,000 23.5375 TQEX Total 256,530 23.6964



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

