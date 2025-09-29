Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from September 22 to September 25, 2025

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from Septembre 22 to September 25, 2025

Saint-Cloud, September 29, 2025

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from September 22 to September 25, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025 and announced on March 6, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer nameIssuer code
(LEI)		 Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total Volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49209/22/2025FR001243512135,00023.7685XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49209/22/2025FR001243512125,00023.7686CEUX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49209/22/2025FR00124351212,50023.7582AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49209/22/2025FR00124351212,50023.7673TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49209/23/2025FR001243512137,17823.8377XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49209/23/2025FR001243512126,82223.8309CEUX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49209/23/2025FR00124351213,00023.8394TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49209/23/2025FR00124351213,00023.8313AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49209/24/2025FR001243512132,37823.6304XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49209/24/2025FR001243512123,91023.6253CEUX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49209/24/2025FR00124351212,50023.6386TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49209/24/2025FR00124351212,74223.6172AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49209/25/2025FR001243512130,00023.5180XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49209/25/2025FR001243512124,00023.5353CEUX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49209/25/2025FR00124351213,00023.5398AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49209/25/2025FR00124351213,00023.5375TQEX
 Total256,53023.6964 

        
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

