45/2025・Trifork Group: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 29 September 2025

Trifork Group AG

Company announcement no. 45/2025

European Regulatory News

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Group AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by a person, or entity closely associated with a person, discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Blackbird II ApS 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Closely associated to Jørn Larsen, CEO of Trifork Group b) Initial notification/

Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Trifork Group AG b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 4.1 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Shares















ISIN CH1111227810 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 83.9507 3,000 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume —

Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 26 September 2025 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)

Investor & Media contact

Frederik Svanholm,

Group Investment Director

frsv@trifork.com

+41 79 357 7317

About Trifork Group

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,187 employees across 70 business units in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software in sectors such as public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. The Group’s R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies.

Learn more at trifork.com.

Attachment