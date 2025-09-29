AOI Showcasing AOI 100G VCSEL-based 800G OSFP 2xSR4 Optical Transceiver at ECOC 2025

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (“AOI”) (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of advanced optical and HFC networking products that power the internet, will highlight its 100G VCSEL technology with the demonstration of an 800G OSFP 2xSR4 multimode optical transceiver at ECOC 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

AOI’s vertically integrated design and manufacturing capabilities enable the production of 100G VCSELs at 850nm, the industry’s preferred solution for short-reach connections under 100 meters in hyperscale data centers and AI/ML clusters. By leveraging these VCSELs in its 800G OSFP 2xSR4, AOI delivers a cost-efficient, low-power optical solution designed for the next generation of short-reach multimode links.

“Our ability to produce 100G VCSELs ensures that AOI can deliver differentiated performance and secure supply for hyperscale and AI customers,” said Fred Chang, Senior Vice President and North American General Manager at AOI. “At ECOC 2025, we are showcasing how AOI’s integrated design and manufacturing expertise can help hyperscalers and OEMs future-proof their short-reach optical infrastructure—without sacrificing performance or energy efficiency.”

Attendees of ECOC 2025 are invited to join AOI at booth #C3406 for an up-close look and live demonstration of AOI 100G VCSEL-based 800G OSFP 2xSR4, alongside its portfolio of 1.6T/800G optical solutions and next-generation high-power ELSFP 1311nm. For more information about AOI’s presence at ECOC or its optical communications solutions please visit ao-inc.com.

About Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.

