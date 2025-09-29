Blockchain and Non-Fungible Tokens Masterclass: Understanding new Technologies and the Relevant Law Training Course (Nov 11, 2025)

The blockchain masterclass offers key opportunities for businesses to understand cutting-edge technologies, learn relevant laws, and explore smart contracts and tokens. It enhances strategic insight and legal awareness, fostering informed decision-making in leveraging blockchain's transformative potential.

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain and Non-Fungible Tokens: Understanding new Technologies and the Relevant Law Training Course (Nov 11, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This masterclass will help you understand these technologies and the laws related to them, and the potential benefits for your business.

Blockchain is a new technology that could potentially have major impacts in a wide range of industries. It has the potential to dramatically change how business is conducted - but there is no one central authority controlling blockchain, everyone has access to the same information.

Are you aware of the potential of these new technologies and the laws that affect them?

Benefits of attending

  • Understand what these new technologies are and how they work
  • Learn how these technologies and the law applicable to them affect your business
  • Get-to-grip show these technologies may be useful to you and your business
  • Consider smart contracts, semi-fungible tokens and social tokens
  • Get up-to-date with an in-depth knowledge of the latest law
  • Understand the potential pitfalls of these new technologies - and how to avoid them

Certification:

  • CPD: 3 hours for your records
  • Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This programme is relevant to everyone with an interest in new ways of doing business and/or new technologies, but has beenspecifically designed for:

  • In-house lawyers
  • Private practice lawyers
  • Compliance officers
  • Company secretaries
  • Board members

Key Topics Covered:

Understanding Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT)

An introduction to Blockchain - a transformative technology

Where did Blockchain come from?

Four main characteristics of Blockchain

How does Blockchain work?

  • Why is Blockchain called Blockchain?
  • How does it work in Bitcoin?

The benefits of Blockchain

Trustless transactions

Blockchain: use cases and applications

Blockchain: legal issues

Smart contracts

  • Blockchain and smart contracts
  • Operation
  • Smart contracts and legal contracts
  • Enforceability

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)

  • What they are and why they are
  • Use cases
  • Regulatory concerns

FTs and crypto

Semi-fungible tokens and social tokens

Finance: DeFi and CeFi

Distributed Autonomous Organisations (DAOs)

Final questions

