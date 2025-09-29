|Company announcement no. 44 2025
Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
29 September 2025
Page 1 of 1
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 39
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 39:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|12,740,348
|243.7720
|3,105,740,571
|22 September 2025
|62,327
|268.0594
|16,707,338
|23 September 2025
|5,000
|273.9770
|1,369,885
|24 September 2025
|5,000
|271.3031
|1,356,516
|25 September 2025
|165,000
|269.8074
|44,518,221
|26 September 2025
|23,500
|272.8577
|6,412,156
|Total accumulated over week 39
|260,827
|269.7731
|70,364,116
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|13,001,175
|244.2937
|3,176,104,687
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.557% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
Attachment