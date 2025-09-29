Data Center Servers Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034 | Data Center Server Market Sees Modular, High-Density, and AI-Optimized Solutions Transform Infrastructure

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Servers Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center server market reached a value of nearly $56.89 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.28% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $56.89 billion in 2024 to $82.33 billion in 2029 at a rate of 7.67%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.45% from 2029 and reach $117.92 billion in 2034.



Growth in the historic period resulted from increasing data traffic, growing adoption of cloud computing, growing smart city initiative and proliferation of big data and analytics. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were the high initial investment and operational costs and rising restrictive regulations.



Going forward, the rise in 5G connectivity, shift towards digital transformation across industries, growing adoption of IoT devices and surge in AI applications support will drive growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the data center server market in the future include were cybersecurity threats and high energy consumption.





North America was the largest region in the data center server market, accounting for 37.25% or $21.19 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the data center server market will be Asia-Pacific and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 8.79% and 8.53% respectively. These will be followed by Africa and Middle East where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.01% and 7.96% respectively.



The global data center server markets are fairly fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top 10 competitors in the market made up 16.10% of the total market in 2023. Dell Technologies Inc. was the largest competitor with a 2.59% share of the market, followed by Supermicro with 2.34%, Asus with 2.12%, Gigabyte Technology with 1.98%, Microsoft Corp. with 1.93%, Quanta Computer Incorporated (Quanta Cloud Technology) with 1.19%, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) with 1.07%, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company with 1-01%, Cisco Systems Inc. with 0.99% and NEC Corporation with 0.88%.



The top opportunities in the data center server market segmented by product will arise in the rack servers segment, which will gain $11.46 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the data center server market segmented by application will arise in the commercial servers segment, which will gain $18.6 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the data center server market segmented by verticals will arise in the IT and telecom segment, which will gain $11.29 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The data center server market size will gain the most in the USA at $7.82 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the data center server market include revolutionizing AI and data center development with modular server solutions, introduction on localized and scalable data center solutions to support AI and cloud infrastructure expansion, high-density computing servers for optimized data center resources, next-generation blade server delivers unmatched performance and scalability.



Player-adopted strategies in the data center server market include focus on expanding its business capabilities through innovative product launch to expand its operational capabilities and manufacturing capabilities through strategic investment.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the data center server focus on expanding modular server solutions for ai and data center growth, focus on expanding localized and sustainable infrastructure, focus on high-density, energy-efficient server development, focus on advancing blade server technology for enhanced scalability, focus on microservers for growth, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on expanding distribution channels for data center servers, focus on optimizing pricing strategies for data center servers, focus on targeted digital marketing, focus on industry partnerships and webinars, focus on targeting it and telecom end-users.



Major Market Trends

Revolutionizing AI and Data Center Development with Modular Server Solutions

Introduction on Localized and Scalable Data Center Solutions to Support AI and Cloud Infrastructure Expansion

High-Density Computing Servers for Optimized Data Center Resources

Next-Generation Blade Server Delivers Unmatched Performance and Scalability

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

AMD Acquired ZT Systems

Redcentric Acquired 4D Data Centres

Bit Digital, Inc. Acquired Enovum Data Centers

Microsoft Corporation Acquired Fungible Inc.

Markets Covered:

Product: Rack Servers; Blade Servers; Microservers; Tower Servers

Application: Industrial Servers; Commercial Servers

Verticals: BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance); IT and Telecom; Government; Defense; Other Verticals

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 345 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $56.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $82.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Characteristics

General Market Definition

Summary

Data Center Server Market Definition and Segmentations

Market Segmentation by Product Rack Servers Blade Servers Microservers Tower Servers

Market Segmentation by Application Industrial Servers Commercial Servers

Market Segmentation by Verticals BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) IT and Telecom Government Defense Other Verticals



Global Data Center Server

Global: PESTEL Analysis

Analysis of End User B2B Market

Global Data Center Server Market Growth Rate Analysis

Historic Market Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Million)

Forecast Market Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F Value ($ Million)

Forecast Growth Contributors/Factors

Global Data Center Server Total Addressable Market (TAM)

Global Data Center Server Market Segmentation

Global Data Center Server Market, Segmentation by Product

Global Data Center Server Market, Segmentation by Application

Global Data Center Server Market, Segmentation by Verticals

Global Data Center Server Market, Sub-Segmentation of Rack Servers

Global Data Center Server Market, Sub-Segmentation of Blade Servers

Global Data Center Server Market, Sub-Segmentation by Microservers

Global Data Center Server Market, Sub-Segmentation by Tower Servers

Data Center Server Market, Regional and Country Analysis



Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

Dell Technologies Inc.

Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Asus

Gigabyte Technology

Microsoft Corp.

Other Major and Innovative Companies

Quanta Computer Incorporated (Quanta Cloud Technology)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Cisco Systems Inc.

NEC Corporation

Lenovo

Google LLC

Atos (Bull Atos Technologies)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Foxconn (Hon Hai Technology Group)

Inspur Group

Hitachi Ltd.

Fujitsu

Oracle Corporation

Infortrend Technology Inc.

Competitive Benchmarking

Recent Developments in the Data Center Server Market

High-Performance AI Server with Scalable GPU Support

Next-Generation Servers with Enhanced Security and AI Insights

Next-Gen Rack Servers Enhance Performance with Latest Processor Integration

Innovative Servers for High-Performance Cloud and AI Workloads

High-Performance Server Hardware for Cutting-Edge Cloud Applications

