To Nasdaq Copenhagen 29 September 2025

Financial calendar 2026 for the companies of the Nykredit Group



4 February

Publication of Annual Reports 2025 and announcements of Financial Statements of the Nykredit Realkredit Group, Totalkredit A/S (in Danish only), Nykredit Bank Group and the Spar Nord Bank.

26 March

Annual General Meeting of Totalkredit A/S, Sundkrogsgade 25, DK-2150 Nordhavn.

26 March

Annual General Meeting of Nykredit Bank A/S, Sundkrogsgade 25, DK-2150 Nordhavn.

26 March

Annual General Meeting of Spar Nord Bank A/S, Sundkrogsgade 25, DK-2150 Nordhavn.

26 March

Annual General Meeting of Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Sundkrogsgade 25, DK-2150 Nordhavn.

7 May

Publication of Q1 Interim Report 2026 of the Nykredit Realkredit Group.

12 August

Publication of H1 Interim Reports 2026 of the Nykredit Realkredit Group, Totalkredit A/S (in Danish only) and the Nykredit Bank Group.

4 November

Publication of Q1-Q3 Interim Report 2026 of the Nykredit Realkredit Group.





Contact

Nykredit Press Relations, tel +45 31 21 06 39

