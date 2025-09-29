Systemic Mastocytosis Market Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035 | Precision Medicine Gains Momentum as KIT D816V Mutation Detection Advances

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Systemic Mastocytosis Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Country and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global systemic mastocytosis market is experiencing significant expansion, driven by the increasing prevalence of KIT gene mutations, enhanced disease awareness, and substantial advancements in targeted therapy and molecular diagnostics.

The market is witnessing growth particularly due to the clinical adoption of precision medicine, as next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) such as avapritinib and bezuclastinib offer improved efficacy by targeting the KIT D816V mutation present in over 90% of diagnosed cases. As awareness of systemic mastocytosis continues to grow, aided by more accessible genomic testing and disease-specific education, the demand for accurate diagnosis and effective, mutation driven treatment is rising globally.



The growing burden of underdiagnosed cases, particularly in developed markets with mature diagnostic infrastructure, underscores the unmet need for early intervention and long-term disease management. The evolution of the market is strongly supported by the increasing recognition of the disease's burden on quality of life, particularly among patients suffering from indolent systemic mastocytosis (ISM), who often face delayed diagnosis and limited therapeutic options.

With expanded indications for approved therapies and a robust pipeline of investigational drugs in late-stage development including elenestinib, masitinib, and midostaurin combinations the therapeutic landscape is becoming more diversified and better aligned with individual disease phenotypes. Moreover, the shift from symptomatic treatment to genotype guided therapy is redefining treatment protocols and elevating the standard of care.



Improved healthcare access in emerging markets, coupled with strategic investments in healthcare infrastructure, is contributing to more timely diagnosis and treatment initiation in underserved populations. This, alongside favourable regulatory environments offering orphan drug designations, fast-track reviews, and reimbursement support in key regions such as North America and Europe, is helping overcome cost and accessibility barriers. The integration of advanced molecular diagnostics such as liquid biopsy and allele-specific PCR enables earlier detection of the KIT D816V mutation, facilitating quicker treatment decision-making and better patient outcomes. These factors are fuelling sustained growth in both the aggressive systemic mastocytosis (ASM) and ISM segments.



Advancements in hematologic and genomic technologies are also playing a critical role in improving the identification and monitoring of disease progression. The use of high-throughput next-generation sequencing (NGS), digital pathology platforms, and AI-driven diagnostic tools is enhancing diagnostic accuracy and patient stratification, ensuring that patients receive optimal, targeted therapies sooner. Meanwhile, the emergence of oral formulations and once-daily regimens is improving treatment adherence and patient satisfaction, particularly among those managing chronic forms of the disease.



Despite promising growth, the systemic mastocytosis market faces key challenges. These include the high cost of precision therapies, limited awareness among general practitioners, and ongoing diagnostic delays due to the disease's rarity and symptom overlap with more common conditions such as allergies or gastrointestinal disorders. In addition, clinical development remains constrained by small patient populations, making randomized trials difficult and increasing the time and cost of bringing new treatments to market. Treatment side effects, particularly with certain TKIs in patients with low platelet counts or comorbidities, can also limit the suitability of available therapies. Regulatory and logistical challenges, such as market entry delays in low-resource settings and disparities in access to molecular diagnostics, further compound these issues.



The competitive landscape is marked by the active involvement of major pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and research institutions, all focused on rare diseases and targeted oncology. Strategic mergers, licensing deals, and R&D collaborations such as Sanofi's $9 billion acquisition of blueprint medicines are reshaping the field, bringing deeper resources and accelerated innovation to this niche market. Investment in novel drug classes, companion diagnostics, and real-world evidence platforms is expected to drive the next phase of growth, enabling more precise treatment algorithms and improving long-term disease monitoring.



Looking forward, the global systemic mastocytosis market is poised to continue its growth trajectory, driven by rising diagnostic rates, advancements in targeted drug development, and a growing emphasis on personalized medicine. As the understanding of disease subtypes deepens and access to specialized care expands, systemic mastocytosis is transitioning from an obscure hematologic condition to a well-managed chronic disorder. The integration of digital health solutions such as remote monitoring tools, teleconsultations, and symptom tracking apps is expected to further empower patients and improve care coordination. With sustained focus on innovation, regulatory alignment, and global patient advocacy, the systemic mastocytosis market is well-positioned to deliver improved outcomes and better quality of life for patients worldwide.

The global systemic mastocytosis market is poised for strong growth, driven by the rise of targeted therapies such as avapritinib and bezuclastinib, advancements in molecular diagnostics, and increased awareness of rare hematologic disorders. Improved detection of KIT D816V mutations, combined with better healthcare infrastructure and regulatory incentives such as orphan drug designations, is enhancing access to personalized treatments.

Strategic industry investments and expanding reimbursement frameworks further support market expansion. As precision medicine and R&D continue to evolve, the market is well-positioned to meet the rising demand for effective, individualized care across both indolent and advanced forms of the disease.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Systemic Mastocytosis Market: Industry Analysis

1.1 Market Overview and Ecosystem

1.2 Epidemiological Analysis

1.3 Key Market Trends

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Pipeline Analysis

1.6 Market Dynamics



2. Global Systemic Mastocytosis Market (by Region), Value ($Million), 2023-2035

2.1 North America

2.2 Europe

2.3 Asia-Pacific

2.4 Rest-of-the-World



3. Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Landscape

3.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.2 Partnership, Alliances and Business Expansion

3.1.3 New Offerings

3.1.4 Regulatory Activities

3.1.5 Funding Activities

3.2 Company Profiles

AstraZeneca

Blueprint Medicines Corporation

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

GSK

Merck & Co.

Viatris Inc

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

