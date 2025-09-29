Lunar Lander Propulsion System Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2025-2040 | Advancements in Material Science for Next-Generation Lunar Lander Thruster Pumps

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lunar Lander Propulsion System Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Subsystem and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2040" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The lunar lander propulsion system market encompasses a variety of propulsion technologies, including chemical thrusters, electric propulsion, and hybrid systems, which are crucial for precise lunar landing and maneuvering operations. This market has been driven by the increasing demand for efficient and reliable propulsion systems to support upcoming lunar exploration missions and sustained human presence on the Moon.

Innovations in propulsion technologies, such as advanced fuel formulations and lightweight propulsion components, address the growing need for higher performance and longer mission durations. The lunar lander propulsion system market is competitive, with key players such as L3Harris Technologies, Northrop Grumman, Moog Inc., and Lockheed Martin leading technological advancements. Furthermore, rising investments from space agencies and private enterprises to accelerate lunar exploration programs influence market dynamics. Consequently, the lunar lander propulsion system market continues to develop rapidly to meet the technical challenges associated with lunar missions.



Industrial Impact



The lunar lander propulsion system market has been experiencing steady growth driven by the rising demand for reliable and efficient propulsion technologies critical to lunar exploration missions. Lunar lander propulsion systems ensure precise landing, maneuvering, and safe operations on the lunar surface. The market is advancing rapidly due to innovations in propulsion technologies such as chemical thrusters, electric propulsion, and hybrid systems. These technological advancements enable improved fuel efficiency, higher thrust-to-weight ratios, and enhanced mission flexibility compared to conventional propulsion methods.



Additionally, increasing investments from government space agencies and private aerospace companies accelerate the development and adoption of lunar lander propulsion system solutions worldwide. As lunar missions become more frequent and complex, the lunar lander propulsion system market is expected to grow substantially, driving progress in space exploration and related industries.

Chemical Thruster to Dominate the Lunar Lander Propulsion System Market (by Subsystem)



The lunar lander propulsion system market, by subsystem, is predominantly driven by chemical thrusters. The chemical thrusters segment was valued at $61.5 million in 2024 and is projected to reach $71.5 million by 2040, reflecting steady growth. This segment's strong position is due to the critical role that chemical thrusters play in providing reliable and high-thrust propulsion necessary for precise lunar landing and maneuvering.

Furthermore, increasing investments in lunar exploration programs, stringent performance requirements for lunar missions, and continuous advancements in chemical propulsion technology specifically designed for lunar landers contribute to the expansion of this segment. These factors combined highlight why chemical thrusters are expected to dominate the lunar lander propulsion system market over the forecast period.

Recent Developments in the Lunar Lander Propulsion System Market

ITAR restrictions have prompted regions such as Europe and India to invest in indigenous lunar lander propulsion system technologies, fostering a more diverse supplier base by 2040.

The 2020s mark a renaissance for chemical thrusters in the lunar lander propulsion system market, integrating decades of flight heritage with modern innovations to meet precision and safety requirements.

In 2024, the U.S. State and Commerce Departments updated export control rules to ease licensing for allied cooperation, affecting companies such as SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Astrobotic, which must ensure compliance while developing lunar lander propulsion systems.

The cautious relaxation of U.S. regulations aims to support industry growth and Artemis international partnerships while core propulsion technologies remain tightly controlled for national security.

Astrobotic's Peregrine Mission 1, funded by NASA in 2019 and launched in 2024, is the first Artemis Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) delivery, using five 667 N main thrusters from Frontier Aerospace to demonstrate precision landing capabilities.

In December 2022, Japan's ISPACE successfully delivered the U.A.E.'s Rashid rover to the Moon aboard the Hakuto-R lander, utilizing its onboard engines for lunar orbit insertion and controlled descent, highlighting commercial lunar delivery advances in the lunar lander propulsion system market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The lunar lander propulsion system market has been characterized by the presence of prominent companies driving technological innovation and market growth. Leading firms such as L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Northrop Grumman, Moog Inc., and Lockheed Martin offer advanced propulsion solutions tailored for lunar lander applications.

These key players focus on enhancing propulsion efficiency, reliability, and safety to support lunar exploration missions. The competition in the lunar lander propulsion system market is robust, with companies investing substantially in research and development to deliver cutting-edge propulsion technologies. The market dynamics have been further shaped by continuous improvements in propulsion design and materials, enabling better performance in the challenging lunar environment. As the demand for lunar missions increases, companies are expanding their portfolios and global outreach to secure contracts with space agencies and private enterprises. The ongoing advancements in propulsion technologies are expected to intensify competition and foster innovation in the lunar lander propulsion system market.



Some prominent names established in this market are:

Ariane Group

SpaceX

Blue Origin

Dynetics (Leidos)

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Astrobotic

Intuitive Machines

Firefly Aerospace

Draper Laboratory

ISPACE, Inc.

Frontier Aerospace

Agile Space Industries

Thales Alenia Space

Godrej Aerospace

IAI

CASC / AAPT

Sierra Space

Aerojet Rocketdyne

IHI Aerospace

Bradford ECAPS

Moog

VACCO Industries

Key Topics Covered:



1 Products

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Global Lunar Lander Propulsion System Market (by Subsystem)

1.2.1 Demand Analysis of Lunar Lander Propulsion System Market (by Subsystem)

1.2.2 Chemical Thruster

1.2.2.1 Propellant Tank

1.2.2.2 Pump

1.2.2.3 Fuel and Oxidizer Valve

1.2.3 Electric Thruster

1.2.3.1 Propellant Tank

1.2.3.2 Pump

1.2.4 Cold Gas Thrusters

1.2.4.1 Gas Storage Tank

1.2.4.2 Propulsion Chamber/Nozzle

1.2.4.3 Pump

1.2.5 Hybrid Thruster

1.2.5.1 Propellant Tank

1.2.5.2 Propulsion Chamber/Nozzle

1.2.5.3 Pump



2 Region

2.1 Global Lunar Lander Propulsion System Market (by Region)

2.1.1 North America

2.1.2 Europe

2.1.3 Asia-Pacific

2.1.4 Rest-of-the-World



3 Thruster and Regulatory Analysis

3.1 Analysis of Thrusters (by Application)

3.1.1 Hybrid Thruster

3.1.1.1 Maneuvering and Attitude Control (for Descent/Ascent)

3.1.1.2 End-of-Surface Operations and Soft-Landing

3.1.1.3 Orbit Transfer and Lunar Ascent

3.1.1.4 Docking and Landing Site Approach

3.1.1.5 Station Keeping and Hovering

3.1.2 Cold Gas Thruster

3.1.2.1 Maneuvering and Attitude Control of Lunar Landers

3.1.2.2 Emergency Abort and Thruster Reliability

3.1.3 Chemical Thruster (Hot and Warm Gas)

3.1.3.1 Maneuvering and Attitude Control for Precision Landing

3.1.3.2 Surface Touchdown and Ascent Control

3.1.3.3 Launch Vehicle Roll Control during Lunar Ascent

3.1.4 Electric Thruster

3.1.4.1 Primary Propulsion for Deep-Space Maneuvers

3.1.4.2 Attitude Control for Micro-Adjustment during Landing

3.1.4.3 Station Keeping and Post-Landing Operations

3.1.5 Analyst Perspective

3.2 Regulatory Analysis (by Country)

3.2.1 U.S.

3.2.1.1 International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR)

3.2.1.2 U.S. Munitions List (USML) Category XV(e)(12)

3.2.1.3 Export Control Classification Number (ECCN) 9A515

3.2.2 U.K.

3.2.2.1 The Space Industry Regulations 2021

3.2.2.2 European Space Agency (ESA) Industrial Policy Committee

3.2.2.3 European Cooperation for Space Standardization/Slovenian Institute for Standardization (SIST)

3.2.3 France

3.2.3.1 Centre National D'Etudes Spatiales (CNES)

3.2.4 Germany

3.2.4.1 Germany Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA)

3.2.4.1.1 Regulation (EU) 2021/821 - Dual-Use Export Controls

3.2.5 India

3.2.5.1 Indian Space Policy 2023

3.2.6 China

3.2.6.1 China Space Standard System

3.2.7 Russia

3.2.7.1 The Russian Federation Federal Law



4 Key Customer Information



5 Growth Opportunities and Recommendations

Advancements in Material Science for Next-Generation Lunar Lander Thruster Pumps

Integration of AI-Driven Predictive Maintenance and Efficiency Optimization

Expanding Market Demand in Emerging Lunar and Commercial Space Ventures

Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Pump Solutions for Lunar Applications

Development of Solar-Electric Propulsion Integration for Lunar Landers

Growing Demand for Lunar Surface Exploration and In-Situ Resource Utilization (ISRU)

