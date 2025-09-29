Animal Feed and Feed Additive Registration in China and Thailand Training Course: Achieving Market Approval and Insights Into Regulations, Processes, and Requirements (Oct 23, 2025)

The feed/feed additives market in China and Thailand offers significant opportunities. Success requires navigating diverse regulatory barriers. A course provides insights into regulations, registration processes, and requirements, aiding participants in achieving market approval in these markets.

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Feed and Feed Additive Registration in China and Thailand Training Course (Oct 23, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market demand for feed/feed additives in China and Thailand is substantial. However, companies must navigate different regulatory barriers in each country.

This course aims to provide practical advice and guidance on successfully obtaining market approval for feed/feed additives in China and Thailand. Participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of the necessary requirements. Throughout the programme, expert speakers will elucidate relevant regulations and registration procedures through presentations, while also addressing participant questions.

Benefits of attending

  • Understand the relevant regulatory systems and frameworks
  • Gain an insight into the specific data requirements
  • Explore registration processes
  • Learn the associated testing requirements
  • Consider the costs for obtaining market approval

Certifications:

  • CPD: 2.5 hours for your records
  • Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This event will be beneficial to companies interested in expanding into the Chinese and Thai markets, as well as to registration personnel responsible for market approval matters:

  • New entrants to registration departments
  • Feed/feed additive product manufacturers
  • Registration managers
  • Research and development departments
  • Academics with an interest in commercialising opportunities

Key Topics Covered:

China market access and regulatory requirements for feed/feed additives

Regulatory framework

  • Definition and categories of feed/feed additives in China
  • Competent authorities and responsibilities
  • Overview of regulations and inventories

Registration of imported feed/feed additives in China

  • Overview of market access requirements for feed/feed additives in China
  • Customs approval for import registration
  • Registration process
  • General data requirements
  • Timeline and recommended arrangements
  • Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA) approval for imported product registration
  • Registration types
  • Requirements for testing in China and general considerations
  • Validity period of registration
  • Other key points (pre-consultation service by MARA, special test guidance)

Thailand market access and regulatory requirements for feed/feed additives

Animal feed regulations in Thailand

  • Definitions and categories of specifically controlled animal feed

Registration of animal feed in Thailand

  • Registration process overview
  • Product registration data requirements
  • Timeline for registration
  • Government fees
  • Validity period of registration

