Animal Feed and Feed Additive Registration in China and Thailand Training Course: Achieving Market Approval and Insights Into Regulations, Processes, and Requirements (Oct 23, 2025)

The market demand for feed/feed additives in China and Thailand is substantial. However, companies must navigate different regulatory barriers in each country.

This course aims to provide practical advice and guidance on successfully obtaining market approval for feed/feed additives in China and Thailand. Participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of the necessary requirements. Throughout the programme, expert speakers will elucidate relevant regulations and registration procedures through presentations, while also addressing participant questions.

Benefits of attending

Understand the relevant regulatory systems and frameworks

the relevant regulatory systems and frameworks Gain an insight into the specific data requirements

an insight into the specific data requirements Explore registration processes

registration processes Learn the associated testing requirements

the associated testing requirements Consider the costs for obtaining market approval

Certifications:

CPD: 2.5 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This event will be beneficial to companies interested in expanding into the Chinese and Thai markets, as well as to registration personnel responsible for market approval matters:

New entrants to registration departments

Feed/feed additive product manufacturers

Registration managers

Research and development departments

Academics with an interest in commercialising opportunities

Key Topics Covered:

China market access and regulatory requirements for feed/feed additives

Regulatory framework

Definition and categories of feed/feed additives in China

Competent authorities and responsibilities

Overview of regulations and inventories

Registration of imported feed/feed additives in China

Overview of market access requirements for feed/feed additives in China

Customs approval for import registration

Registration process

General data requirements

Timeline and recommended arrangements

Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA) approval for imported product registration

Registration types

Requirements for testing in China and general considerations

Validity period of registration

Other key points (pre-consultation service by MARA, special test guidance)

Thailand market access and regulatory requirements for feed/feed additives

Animal feed regulations in Thailand

Definitions and categories of specifically controlled animal feed

Registration of animal feed in Thailand

Registration process overview

Product registration data requirements

Timeline for registration

Government fees

Validity period of registration

