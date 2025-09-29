Protecting IP (Intellectual Property) on the Internet Training Course: Learn About Relevant Laws and Explore Trademark Roles in Brand Safeguarding (Oct 22, 2025)

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protecting IP (Intellectual Property) on the Internet Training Course (Oct 22, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Are you fully up to date with what can be protected and do you know how to go about protecting your intellectual property online?

The world of intellectual property can be complex, especially when you're navigating the confusing area of protecting your rights on the internet. There are a multitude of laws relating to online copyright and brand protection. This webinar will bring you right up to date with the most important legislation and case law and what it means for your business in practical terms.

This information packed session will also give you an invaluable opportunity to ask the expert trainer about any particular issues affecting your business.

Benefits of attending

Understand what IP can be protected

Learn about the laws affecting IP protection

Get to grips with how to go about protecting your IP on the internet

Consider what a database is and who the owner of the right is

Appreciate the role of trade marks in protecting a brand

Expand you knowledge of the latest law and practice

Certifications:

CPD: 3 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

In-house lawyers

Commercial managers and business executives

Patent, IP, trademarks or licensing counsel

Business development managers

Key Topics Covered:

The internet and copyright

Basics

Existence, ownership and infringement Is a work capable of copyright protection? Is the work in a 'fixed' form? Does the work qualify for UK copyright protection? Is the work still protected by copyright? Who is the owner of the copyright? Will copyright be infringed? Primary Infringement Secondary Infringement Are there any defences to infringement? What remedies are available? Civil remedies Criminal remedies

International considerations Berne Convention Universal Copyright Convention

Types of moral rights

Moral rights relating to copyright works

Exploiting copyright Assignment Licensing



The internet and database rights

Is it a database?

Does the database qualify for protection?

Who is the owner of the right?

How long does the right last?

What protection does the right give the owner?

Are there any defences to infringement?

What remedies are available?

The internet and branding

Branding

Protecting branding with a mark

Is a mark capable of registration?

Registering a trade mark

Protecting a trade mark

Revocation and invalidity

Dealing with trade marks

Trade mark searches

Other types of registrable marks

Final questions

Speakers:



Mark Weston

Hill Dickinson LLP



Mark Westonhas run his own law firm, Weston Legal, since 1 January 2024. He is also a consultant at Hill Dickinson LLP where he joined in February 2016 as a partner and Head of its Commercial, TMT & IP Practice. Before that, he was a partner and Head of the Commercial/IP/IT Team at Matthew Arnold & Baldwin LLP and before that, he spent several years at Baker & McKenzie in London and Chicago and has also previously been seconded to Hewlett Packard and other technology businesses. He changed role to become a consultant in Hill Dickinson's London office in January 2024.



Expertise: Mark's practice covers both non-contentious and contentious matters in all areas of commercial law, intellectual property law, information technology law, Internet, electronic commerce and on-line services law. He specialises in commercial and Tech issues. Mark is used as a 'trusted adviser' by many clients in all sorts of businesses and often acts as 'private practice in-house counsel' for many clients. He specialises in tech and internet businesses.



Clients: Just some of Mark's more well-known clients include Elstree Film Studios, RTL Group S.A., Sykes Cottages, Retailcorp Brands LLC, The Gulf Marketing Group, Moneynetint Limited and the BBC.



