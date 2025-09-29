Ålandsbanken Abp

Stock Exchange Release

29 September 2025 at 11.15 EEST

Ålandsbanken Abp announces results of the consent solicitation process for its up to SEK 150,000,000 Tier 2 Notes due December 2041 and up to SEK 200,000,000 Tier 2 Notes due March 2043

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, GREAT BRITAIN, HONG KONG, JAPAN OR SINGAPORE OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. THIS NOTICE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR BUY ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Capitalized terms used herein shall have the meaning ascribed to them as in the notices of Procedure in Writing dated 18 September 2025 (the “Notices of Procedure in Writing”).

Ålandsbanken Abp (“Ålandsbanken”) has on 18 September 2025 announced a consent solicitation for its outstanding up to SEK 200,000,000 Floating Rate Callable Tier 2 Notes due 2 March 2043 (ISIN: SE0013360930) (the “2043 Notes”) issued under Ålandsbanken’s EUR 2,000,000,000 Medium Term Note, Covered Bond, Tier 2 Note and AT1 Note Programme and for its SEK 150,000,000 Green Floating Rate Tier 2 Notes due 16 December 2041 (ISIN: SE0016274294) (the “2041 Notes”), and together with the 2043 Notes (the “Notes”) issued under Ålandsbanken’s EUR 3,000,000,000 Medium Term Note, Covered Bond, Tier 2 Note and AT1 Note Programme. Ålandsbanken commenced the consent solicitation process and initiated two Procedures in Writing for the Noteholders on 18 September 2025 to amend the terms and conditions of the Notes (the “Proposal”).

Today, Ålandsbanken announces that the Proposal to amend the terms and conditions of the Notes by removing the write-down mechanisms entirely was approved by the required majority of the holders of the 2041 Notes and 2043 Notes participating in the respective Procedure in Writing. 100 per cent. of the votes cast by holders of the 2043 Notes and 100 per cent. of the votes cast by holders of the 2041 Notes were in favour of the Proposal.

In accordance with the Notices of Procedure in Writing, Ålandsbanken shall pay the Noteholders who have voted by the Early Deadline a consent fee (“Consent Fee”) of 0.10 per cent for the aggregate nominal amount of the Notes voted for by each Noteholder. The payment of the Consent Fee shall be made no later than 7 October 2025.

The Proposal shall be deemed to be approved on 29 September 2025 in accordance with the Section 3.2 of the Notices of Procedure in Writing.

Nordea Bank Abp has acted as the solicitation agent and tabulation agent in connection with these Procedures in Writing. Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ) has acted as verifier of the result of the Procedures in Writing.

For questions relating to the Procedures in Writing, please contact:

Solicitation and Tabulation Agent, Nordea Bank Abp, e-mail: nordealiabilitymanagement@nordea.com,

Attention: Nordea Liability Management, tel. +45 6161 2996.

ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP

Ulf Bäckström

Head of Treasury

e-post: ulf.backstrom@alandsbanken.fi

tel. +358 20 429 3684

Important Notice

In respect of the consent solicitation process, this announcement must be read in conjunction with the Notices of Procedure in Writing. If any noteholder is in any doubt as to the contents of this stock exchange release, the information contained in the Notices of Procedure in Writing or the action it should take, such noteholder should seek its own financial and legal advice, including in respect of any tax consequences, immediately from its broker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial, tax or legal adviser.

In a number of jurisdictions, in particular in United States, Australia, Canada, Great Britain, Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore, the distribution of this announcement or the Notices of Procedure in Writing may be subject to restrictions imposed by law (such as registration of the relevant offering documents, admission, qualification and other regulations). Persons into whose possession this announcement or the Notices of Procedure in Writing comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. In particular, none of the securities referenced in this announcement, including the Notes, nor the Notices of Procedure in Writing have been registered or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or the securities laws of any state of the United States and as any securities may not be offered or sold (and the consent solicitation is not being made) in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from registration under the Securities Act.

The consent solicitation is only being made outside the United States. Neither this announcement nor the Notices of Procedure in Writing is an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This announcement or the Notices of Procedure in Writing must not be released or otherwise forwarded, distributed or sent, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction where the distribution of these materials would breach any applicable law or regulation or would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction. Failure to comply with the foregoing limitation may result in a violation of the Securities Act or other applicable securities laws.

The information herein may contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in the information are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give Ålandsbanken’s current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as “expect”, “aim”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “would”, “could” and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond Ålandsbanken’s control that could cause Ålandsbanken’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Ålandsbanken’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future.

