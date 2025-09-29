Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 22 to 26 September, 2025:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|110,929
|1,345,723,640
|22 September 2025
|700
|12,854.3286
|8,998,030
|23 September 2025
|600
|12,899.9833
|7,739,990
|24 September 2025
|761
|13,062.8909
|9,940,860
|25 September 2025
|690
|12,986.8841
|8,960,950
|26 September 2025
|690
|12,721.0435
|8,777,520
|Total 22-26 September 2025
|3,441
|44,417,350
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|23,901
|322,075,900
|Accumulated under the program
|114,370
|1,390,140,990
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|628,403
|7,717,441,381
|22 September 2025
|3,508
|12,938.2155
|45,387,260
|23 September 2025
|3,012
|13,005.3901
|39,172,235
|24 September 2025
|3,816
|13,170.5490
|50,258,815
|25 September 2025
|3,458
|13,040.1504
|45,092,840
|26 September 2025
|3,458
|12,743.3531
|44,066,515
|Total 22-26 September 2025
|17,252
|223,977,665
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,256
|12,982.7182
|29,289,012
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|135,446
|1,838,775,405
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|647,911
|7,970,708,059
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 114,370 A shares and 748,896 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.45% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 29 September, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 39 2025
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 39 2025