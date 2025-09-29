Announcement





A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program





On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 22 to 26 September, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 110,929 1,345,723,640 22 September 2025 700 12,854.3286 8,998,030 23 September 2025 600 12,899.9833 7,739,990 24 September 2025 761 13,062.8909 9,940,860 25 September 2025 690 12,986.8841 8,960,950 26 September 2025 690 12,721.0435 8,777,520 Total 22-26 September 2025 3,441 44,417,350 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 23,901 322,075,900 Accumulated under the program 114,370 1,390,140,990 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 628,403 7,717,441,381 22 September 2025 3,508 12,938.2155 45,387,260 23 September 2025 3,012 13,005.3901 39,172,235 24 September 2025 3,816 13,170.5490 50,258,815 25 September 2025 3,458 13,040.1504 45,092,840 26 September 2025 3,458 12,743.3531 44,066,515 Total 22-26 September 2025 17,252 223,977,665 Bought from the Foundation* 2,256 12,982.7182 29,289,012 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 135,446 1,838,775,405 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 647,911 7,970,708,059

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 114,370 A shares and 748,896 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.45% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 29 September, 2025

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521





