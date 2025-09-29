Robotic Neurosurgery Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2025-2035, with Profiles of Brainlab, Renishaw, Zimmer Biomet, Medical Microinstruments, Monteris Medical, Medtronic, Globus Medical, & Accuray

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Neurosurgery Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product Type, End User, and Regional Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global robotic neurosurgery market is projected to reach $2.23 billion in 2035 and estimated $334.8 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.35% during the forecast period 2025-2035.

Key factors driving this growth include the rising prevalence of neurological disorders, which increases the demand for advanced surgical interventions. Technological innovations, including improved precision, the integration of real-time imaging, and AI-enabled capabilities, are enhancing surgical outcomes and broadening the scope of robotic neurosurgery.



Additionally, the shift toward minimally invasive procedures has been fueling adoption by reducing patient recovery times and complication rates. The expansion of healthcare infrastructure worldwide, particularly in emerging markets, further supports market growth. Moreover, increased investment in research and development, coupled with strategic collaborations among industry players, has been accelerating product innovation and market penetration, solidifying robotic neurosurgery's role as a key growth sector in the healthcare industry.

Impact Analysis

Enhanced Surgical Precision: Robotic systems have significantly improved the accuracy of complex neurosurgical procedures, thereby reducing risks and enhancing patient outcomes.

Robotic systems have significantly improved the accuracy of complex neurosurgical procedures, thereby reducing risks and enhancing patient outcomes. Minimally Invasive Techniques: The adoption of robotics has enabled less invasive surgeries, leading to shorter recovery times, reduced complications, and lower healthcare costs.

The adoption of robotics has enabled less invasive surgeries, leading to shorter recovery times, reduced complications, and lower healthcare costs. Expanded Access to Advanced Care: Robotics has facilitated the availability of cutting-edge neurosurgical interventions in more healthcare facilities worldwide, including underserved regions.

Robotics has facilitated the availability of cutting-edge neurosurgical interventions in more healthcare facilities worldwide, including underserved regions. Innovation and Market Growth: Continuous technological advancements and increased investments have accelerated the development of new robotic platforms and instruments, driving robust market expansion.

China dominated the Asia-Pacific robotic neurosurgery market in 2023, driven by several key factors. These include rapid advancements in healthcare infrastructure, strong government support for the adoption of medical technology, and a large patient population with a rising prevalence of neurological disorders.

Additionally, increasing investments in research and development, coupled with growing awareness and acceptance of minimally invasive surgical techniques, have fueled demand for robotic neurosurgery systems. The presence of leading domestic manufacturers and strategic partnerships with global technology providers further strengthen China's leadership position in the regional market.

Recent Developments in the Robotic Neurosurgery Market

In April 2025, Brain Navi Biotechnology Co., Ltd. announced the commencement of its initial public offering (IPO) counseling with First Securities Inc., a significant move toward tapping into the capital markets to fuel its long-term growth in the surgical robot technology sector.

In March 2025, Brain Navi Biotechnology, a pioneer in neurosurgical robotics, revealed a strategic partnership with BenQ Medical Technology to launch and commercialize the NaoTrac neurosurgical navigation robot in China. This collaboration supports Brain Navi's 2025 globalization strategy, focusing on localized partnerships to expedite market entry and boost clinical adoption.

In August 2024, MMI (Medical Microinstruments, Inc.) announced the successful completion of a preclinical study that confirmed the feasibility of the Symani Surgical System for neurosurgical procedures.

In May 2024, AiM Medical Robotics Inc. announced a collaboration with Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH) and the Surgical Navigation and Robotics (SNR) Lab at Harvard to validate their advanced robot for deep brain stimulation in Parkinson's patients.

In May 2024, Monteris Medical Corporation announced the release of the NeuroBlate NB3 FullFire 1.6mm laser probe, designed for use with their robotic-assisted NeuroBlate system.

Market Demand Drivers

Advantages of Robotic Neurosurgical Procedures Over Conventional Open Surgical Procedures:

Robotic-assisted neurosurgical procedures offer significant advantages over conventional open surgeries, making them a game-changer in modern medicine. Analysts view these systems as a major advancement due to their enhanced precision and accuracy, which allows for more accurate targeting of critical brain and spinal areas, reducing the risk of damaging healthy tissues. The minimally invasive nature of robotic surgeries results in smaller incisions, reduced blood loss, faster recovery times, and shorter hospital stays, ultimately improving patient outcomes and lowering healthcare costs.



Additionally, robotic systems reduce the likelihood of complications such as brain swelling, bleeding, and infections, which are common in traditional open surgeries. Surgeons also benefit from improved efficiency, greater control, and enhanced comfort, as robotic platforms offer superior dexterity and 3D visualization. With these advantages, the growing demand for robotic neurosurgery has been reshaping the field, offering patients safer, more effective treatments while driving cost savings for healthcare providers. As technology continues to evolve, analysts predict that robotic neurosurgery will become the standard of care for a wide range of neurological procedures.



Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders:

The rising incidence of neurological conditions has been significantly influencing the expansion of the robotic neurosurgery market. As the demand for advanced, minimally invasive surgical options continues to grow, robotic systems are poised to play a crucial role in modern neurosurgical practices, thereby enhancing patient care and surgical efficiency. The study published in The Lancet Neurology reveals that neurological conditions have become the leading cause of ill health and disability globally, affecting approximately 3.4 million people in 2021. This marks a significant increase over the past three decades, with the number of disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) rising by 18% from 1990 to 2021. The primary contributors to this burden include stroke, neonatal encephalopathy, migraine, Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, and diabetic neuropathy. Notably, neurodevelopmental and pediatric conditions accounted for nearly 20% of the total neurological burden worldwide, equating to 80 million years of healthy life lost in 2021.



The rise in neurological disorders is attributed to factors such as population aging, increased life expectancy, and exposure to environmental, metabolic, and lifestyle risk factors. Alarmingly, over 80% of neurological deaths and health loss occur in low- and middle-income countries, underscoring significant health disparities. The study highlights the importance of implementing effective prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and long-term care strategies to address this growing public health issue.



This escalating prevalence of neurological conditions is a key driver for the robotic neurosurgery market. The increasing demand for effective and minimally invasive treatment options has spurred the adoption of robotic-assisted neurosurgical procedures. These technologies offer enhanced precision, reduced complications, and shorter recovery times compared to traditional open surgeries, positioning them as a critical component in modern neurosurgical practices.

Market Restraints

High Cost of Investment:

The high cost of acquiring neurosurgery robots presents a significant financial hurdle for many healthcare institutions, hindering the widespread adoption of this transformative technology. The initial investment required for robotic systems, along with ongoing maintenance, training, and operational costs, can create a considerable budgetary challenge, particularly for smaller hospitals or those with limited financial resources. As hospitals look to integrate robotic systems, they must carefully assess the total cost of ownership, factoring in not only the upfront purchase price but also the long-term operational expenses.

Market Opportunities

Development of Long-Distance Teleoperated Surgical Robotic Systems:

The development of long-distance teleoperated surgical robotic systems presents a significant opportunity for the robotic neurosurgery market. By enabling remote access to specialized neurosurgical care, these systems can overcome geographical barriers, improving healthcare access in underserved and rural regions. The integration of advanced robotics, real-time communication, and artificial intelligence enhances surgical precision, reduces recovery times, and offers cost-effective solutions for hospitals. Moreover, the ability to provide remote training and collaboration among surgeons worldwide fosters continuous innovation and knowledge sharing, further accelerating the adoption of robotic systems. As technology continues to evolve, the potential for long-distance robotic neurosurgery will expand, driving market growth and reshaping the future of surgical care globally.



Competitive Strategy:

The global robotic neurosurgery market has numerous established players with product and service portfolios. Key players in the global robotic neurosurgery market, as analyzed and profiled in the study, include established companies offering robotic neurosurgery systems, instruments, accessories, and services.

Some prominent names in the global robotic neurosurgery market include:

Brainlab AG

Renishaw plc

Zimmer Biomet Holding, Inc.

Medical Microinstruments, Inc.

Monteris Medical Corporation

Medtronic plc.

Globus Medical Inc.

Accuray Incorporated

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 153 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $2.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Global Robotic Neurosurgery Market: Industry Outlook

Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment Increasing Adoption of Robotic Neurosurgery Procedures Significant Number of Collaborations among Market Players Growing Number of Product Launch and Regulatory Approvals

Supply Chain Overview

Regulatory Framework

Reimbursement Scenario

Patent Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Case Studies Case Study: First Use of Mazor X Stealth Edition Robotic Guidance Platform at an Outpatient Surgery Center in Ohio Case Study: Brain Navi's NaoTrac Reaches 100 Neurosurgical Procedures Milestone

Funding Scenario

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Advantages of Robotic Neurosurgical Procedures Over Conventional Open Surgical Procedures Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders Continuous Technological Advancements in Robotic Neurosurgery

Market Restraints High Cost of Investment Lack of Skilled Professionals

Market Opportunities Development of Long-Distance Teleoperated Surgical Robotic Systems



Global Robotic Neurosurgery Market (by Product Type)

Robotic Systems

Instruments and Accessories

Services

Global Robotic Neurosurgery Market (by Application)

Spinal Neurosurgery

Cranial Neurosurgery

Global Robotic Neurosurgery Market (by End User)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Robotic Neurosurgery Market (by Region)



Markets - Product Profiles

Medtronic plc

Globus Medical, Inc.

Renishaw plc

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

Brainlab AG

Renishaw plc

Globus Medical, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Medical Microinstruments, Inc.

Monteris Medical Corporation

Medtronic plc

Accuray Incorporated

AiM Medical Robotics

KUKA AG (Midea Group)

Beijing Baihui Weikang Technology Co., Ltd.

Brain Navi Biotechnology Co. Ltd

Beijing Tinavi Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t1gyzh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment