TrustStrategy Unveils AI Quant Upgrade with High Frequency Trading Capabilities

MIAMI, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustStrategy, an AI-driven quant investment platform, has released the highly anticipated upgrade to its platform with advanced high frequency trading models and real-time analytics to help investors navigate the complex digital asset markets.





With institutional and retail investors looking for data-driven tools to interpret the shifting quant crypto price signals, TrustStrategy’s update uses proprietary algorithms and machine learning to deliver faster execution, better portfolio optimization, and more transparency across multiple strategies.

Meeting the Rising Demand for AI-Powered Quant Strategies

With over 9 million registered users across more than 100 countries, TrustStrategy has spent over seven years refining the platform to cater to the diverse needs of investors. The latest update combines machine learning with algorithmic trading frameworks to capture opportunities in milliseconds – a vital advantage in today’s financial landscape where price differences can close in seconds.

TrustStrategy’s AI engine processes millions of data points daily, scanning across exchanges like Binance, OKX, Coinbase, and Gate to identify trading opportunities. The new high frequency trading feature now gives investors access to technology previously reserved for large hedge funds and institutional investors.

Markets are moving faster than ever, and one wrong move can cost you a fortune. By embedding AI and high-frequency trading into its quantitative strategies, the platform enables investors to respond to market changes dynamically. Their goal is to democratize access to institutional-grade tools in a secure and transparent environment.

Product Updates: New Quant Plans and Free Trial

As part of this update, TrustStrategy has added new features to its quant plan portfolio with strategies tailored to different risk appetites and investment goals. Plans include Spot-Futures Basis, Neutral Grid Profits, Cross-Chain Arbitrage, and AI Volatility Capture.

New features include:

AI Price Gap Scanner to find micro-level inefficiencies in real time.

to find micro-level inefficiencies in real time. Liquidity-Weighted Alpha models to balance returns with market depth.

to balance returns with market depth. Multi-DEX Arbitrage solutions that use decentralized exchange liquidity.



New users can try these strategies risk-free with a $100 trial credit and test the platform without any commitment. The trial allows users to see how the algorithms interpret quant crypto price data and execute trades automatically. This helps investors make informed decisions and get familiar with advanced quant strategies.

Transparency and User-Centric Design

TrustStrategy puts security and the user first by implementing multi-layered protocols, third-party audits, and transparent fee structures. With no hidden fees applied, users have full visibility of costs before they use the platform.

Additionally, the company offers 24/7 global support and multilingual assistance to cater to its rapidly growing user base. With transparency as a core principle, TrustStrategy also has a referral and bounty program, rewarding verified user engagement and content creation across platforms like YouTube, Medium, and Reddit.

Looking forward, TrustStrategy aims to expand its predictive analytics capabilities to better anticipate market movements, enhance cross-chain interoperability, and refine strategies that deliver adaptable solutions in volatile environments.

Their mission is to bridge the gap between advanced quant tools and everyday investors. By combining technology, security, and education, they are building a platform that meets today’s needs and prepares for tomorrow’s financial landscape. Try it today with the $100 trial plan .

About TrustStrategy

TrustStrategy is an AI-powered investment platform that transforms raw market data into quantifiable investment strategies. Using advanced machine learning, big data analytics, and proprietary algorithms, the platform provides investors with transparent, secure, and automated solutions to diversify their portfolios and manage risk. With over 9 million registered users and operations in over 100 countries, TrustStrategy continues to innovate by combining cutting-edge technology with a user-friendly design.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: LUIZ ALBERTO

Email: info@truststrategy.com

Location: 801 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130, USA

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation to buy or sell any investment, nor is it investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency trading involves risk, and you can lose money. Please do your own due diligence and consult with a financial advisor before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities.

