Flexible Packaging Market Industry Report 2025-2030 | Mergers and Acquisitions in Flex Packaging - Scaling Up for Market Diversification

The global flexible packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.04% from 2024 to 2030.

The global flexible packaging market is highly fragmented, comprising a mix of large multinational corporations and numerous regional or niche players across the world. While global players dominate with advanced technologies, economies of scale, and extensive distribution networks, local manufacturers compete by offering customization, cost advantages, and faster turnaround times.



Major companies like Amcor, Berry Global (Recently acquired by Amcor), Mondi Group, Sealed Air, Mondi, TC Transcontinental, Sonoco Products Company, Huhtamaki, Ahlstrom, Smurfit Westrock, and AptarGroup, Inc. have extensive global operations, with manufacturing facilities and distribution networks across the world. They invest heavily in R&D to create advanced materials, pursue strategic acquisitions, and maintain strong customer relationships.

Furthermore, major firms are actively acquiring smaller players or merging to gain access to new markets, expand product portfolios, and leverage regional production capabilities. For instance, in 2024, Constantia Flexibles announced the acquisition of Aluflexpack. The acquisition gives access to an extended technology portfolio.



FLEXIBLE PACKAGING MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Focus on Sustainable Flexible Packaging



Sustainable flexible packaging is emerging as a critical driver of the packaging industry's transition toward a circular economy. With advancements such as the March 2025 collaboration between Nordmeccanica, Ecopol, and Henkel to develop a recyclable paper/film laminate, exemplifying how innovation, material science, and cross-industry partnerships are enabling eco-friendly solutions that reduce environmental impact, comply with evolving regulations, and align with rising consumer demand for sustainable products.



Leveraging AI And Robotics for Flexible Packaging Solutions



Integrating AI and robotics in flexible packaging is revolutionizing design, production, and sustainability outcomes. With applications such as Amazon's AI-driven algorithms that determine optimal use of flexible packaging over cardboard boxes, demonstrating how intelligent systems can reduce material use, optimize logistics, and enhance operational efficiency while supporting the industry's transition toward smarter, more sustainable packaging solutions.



Growing E-commerce Industry



The rapid growth of the e-commerce industry significantly impacts the flexible packaging market. As online shopping continues to expand, so does the demand for packaging solutions that can accommodate the diverse range of products sold over the internet. The U.S., leading with 2.55 million e-commerce sites, along with China and the U.K., boosts demand for flexible packaging due to the need for lightweight, customizable solutions in online retail.



Mergers & Acquisitions in the Packaging Industry



Mergers and acquisitions within the packaging industry function as strategic instruments to achieve scale, technological advancement, and market diversification. With activity exemplified by consolidation trends driven by the expansion of the e-commerce sector, where heightened demand for secure and efficient packaging solutions necessitates integrated capabilities to address both consumer and industrial requirements.



Demand For Lightweight Products



Lightweight packaging allows companies to reduce their carbon footprint by using fewer resources and generating less waste. This eco-friendly approach not only benefits the planet but also aligns with shifting consumer preferences toward more sustainable packaging options. For instance, a 2023 survey revealed that 73% of global consumers are willing to pay more for products that come in sustainable packaging. Lightweight packaging, particularly when made from recyclable materials such as aluminium or glass, helps beverage companies meet these expectations while also reducing their environmental impact.



Increase In Shelf Life Due To Flexible Packaging



The flexible packaging market plays a critical role in mitigating food waste and associated environmental impacts by substantially extending product shelf life, as evidenced by the use of modified atmosphere packaging with polypropylene film that increased the shelf life of bell peppers from 4 to 20 days. Ongoing advancements in sustainable materials aim to reconcile these preservation benefits with the imperative of reducing the sector's ecological footprint.



Increasing Demand from Healthcare & Pharmaceutical



Flexible medical packaging is integral to maintaining sterility, durability, and regulatory compliance in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. Materials such as polyethylene and polypropylene enable compatibility with sterilization methods like ethylene oxide and gamma radiation, as seen in their widespread use for sterilizable medical items. The growing international pharmaceutical trade led by exporters such as Germany, Switzerland, and the U.S. continues to drive demand for advanced, high-performance flexible packaging solutions.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Rise In Cost of Raw Materials



The sharp escalation in raw material costs, exemplified by the early 2024 rise of approximately 15% in polyethylene and polypropylene prices due to supply chain disruptions and higher feedstock costs, is intensifying production expenses in the flexible packaging market, driving shifts toward material-efficient designs, alternative substrates, and increased consolidation as manufacturers seek to preserve competitiveness while adapting to evolving market and regulatory pressures.



Perishability of Packaging Material



Perishability of biodegradable and compostable films continues to constrain their adoption in flexible packaging, as demonstrated by a 2023-24 study on cellulose-based packaging for fresh baby spinach that, despite maintaining gas balance better than polypropylene, resulted in higher water vapor transmission and product weight loss, underscoring the industry's ongoing challenge of reconciling environmental benefits with performance requirements while advancing innovations such as Mondi's fully recyclable mono-material films.



Recycling Challenges with Flexible Packaging Products



The complex multi-material composition of flexible packaging, coupled with high recycling infrastructure costs, such as sorting equipment exceeding $300,000 limits large-scale recyclability, as evidenced by a 2024 European study showing that although 40% to 60% of mono-material PE and PP packaging was technically recyclable, actual recovery rates varied significantly due to systemic and operational constraints, underscoring the need for coordinated industry investment and innovation to achieve scalable recycling solutions.

FLEXIBLE PACKAGING MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



APAC accounted for the highest revenue in the global flexible packaging market and held more than USD 76.90 billion in 2024. Rising consumer demand in the APAC region for packaged food and beverages, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, and household goods, driven by a growing middle-class population and increasing urbanization, is significantly boosting the need for flexible packaging solutions. Also, the rapid expansion of e-commerce in APAC is leading to higher demand for efficient and durable packaging that can endure the challenges of shipping and handling.



Europe holds a significant position in the global flexible packaging market. In 2024, the European Parliament approved legislation targeting single-use plastic packaging, including bans on items like mini shampoo bottles and thin plastic grocery bags, prompting manufacturers in the flexible packaging market to shift toward recyclable mono-materials and reusable formats to align with EU regulatory requirements. Additionally, regulatory pressures and consumer preferences are pushing manufacturers towards sustainable and recyclable packaging materials. Moreover, technological advancements in printing and material sciences are enabling the development of innovative packaging designs that meet the diverse needs of various industries.



North America's flexible packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2.70% during the forecast period. Growth in e-commerce and direct-to-consumer retail in North America has driven demand for lightweight, durable, and customizable flexible packaging formats that reduce shipping costs and material waste; for instance, Amazon's continued expansion of its Frustration-Free Packaging (FFP) program includes flexible options for sustainability and efficiency. Additionally, advancements in printing and material technologies are enabling the production of more versatile and cost-effective packaging formats, further fueling market expansion.



Latin America's flexible packaging market recorded more than USD 14 billion in 2024, driven by expanding consumer goods demand. Several packaging manufacturers across Brazil, Colombia, and Chile have begun scaling up the production of recyclable and compostable flexible packaging in response to government-led plastic reduction laws and consumer demand for greener alternatives. Brazil is the fastest-growing country in Latin America's flexible packaging market, driven by the expansion of e-commerce and the rapid growth of its food and beverage industry.



The growth of the flexible packaging market in the Middle East and Africa is driven by the rising demand for convenient and lightweight packaging solutions due to increasing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles. Additionally, the expansion of the food and beverage industry, coupled with a growing emphasis on sustainability, is propelling the adoption of flexible packaging in the region.

FLEXIBLE PACKAGING MARKET NEWS

In December 2024, Berry Global Inc. announced its collaboration with VOID Technologies to commercialize a new high-performance polyethylene (PE) film designed for pet food packaging. This innovative film delivers superior strength, toughness, and puncture resistance, enabling an all-PE solution suitable for store drop-off recycling while helping eliminate problematic non-recyclable materials.

TC Transcontinental Packaging launched the vieVERTe sustainable product portfolio, featuring compostable and 100% recyclable flexible packaging options, supporting a circular economy. The brand aligns with its goal for all packaging to be reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2025. TC Transcontinental is investing heavily in R&D to expand vieVERTe and reduce environmental impact.

In 2023, Amcor announced the acquisition of Phoenix Flexibles, a Gujarat-based flexible packaging plant, to expand its presence in India's high-growth market. The move enhances Amcor's production capacity, sustainability offerings, and reach in high-value packaging segments.

