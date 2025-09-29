Festi hf.: Buyback program week 39

In week 39 2025, Festi purchased in total 135,000 own shares for total amount of 41,310,000 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price 39 23.9.2025 10:30:53 50.000 307 15.350.000 39 24.9.2025 14:38:14 50.000 305 15.250.000 39 25.9.2025 14:57:06 35.000 306 10.710.000 135.000 41.310.000

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 2,171,226 own shares or 0.69% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,060,000 own shares for 618,760,000 ISK and holds today 2,306,226 own shares or 0.74% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 27 June 2025 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 800 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).