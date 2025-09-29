Norway Data Center Portfolio Database 2025 | Green Mountain Dominates Norway's Data Center Market; Polar DC and Stack Infrastructure Follow

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Norway Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Oslo and Grimstad lead the upcoming data center development in Norway, accounting for over 50% of the total planned power capacity.

Green Mountain is the largest data center operator in the region, followed by Polar DC and Stack Infrastructure.

Most of the existing rack capacity is focused around Oslo. Existing data center capacity in Norway is around 300+ MW at full build. New developments by players like NSCALE, AQ Compute, and WS Computing AS are expanding the market footprint.

This database product covers the Norway data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 30 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 14 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Alvdal, Asker, Gaupne, Gismarvik, Halden, Honefoss, Jorpeland, Kalberg, Kjetsa, Maloy, Oslo, Ovrebo, Rjukan, Skien, Stavanger, Telemark, Trondheim, Undheim.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (30 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (DC3 or Hobol Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (14 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Norway data center market database include:

AQ Compute (Aquila Capital)

Basefarm (Orange)

Blix Solutions AS

BlueFjords

Bulk Infrastructure

Google

Green Mountain

GreenScale

ITsjefen

Keysource + Namsos Datasenter (NDS)

Lefdal Mine Datacenter

NSCALE

Nscale & Aker

Polar DC

STACK Infrastructure

STORESPEED

Telenor

Hafslund & HitecVision

Telia Carrier

TerraHost

Vesper Infrastructure (Terakraft AS)

WS Computing AS (Skanska - Contractor)

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

