Norway Data Center Portfolio Database 2025 | Green Mountain Dominates Norway's Data Center Market; Polar DC and Stack Infrastructure Follow

Discover the comprehensive Norway data center market portfolio analysis. This resource provides in-depth insights into 30 existing and 14 upcoming data centers across key locations like Oslo, Stavanger, and Trondheim. Key features include current and future white-floor space, IT load capacity, and retail and wholesale colocation pricing. Oslo and Grimstad lead in future data center developments, with major operators like Green Mountain spearheading expansion. Stay ahead with data center trends, investment insights, and forecasted growth, ideal for REITs, contractors, and infrastructure providers.

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Norway Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Oslo and Grimstad lead the upcoming data center development in Norway, accounting for over 50% of the total planned power capacity.

Green Mountain is the largest data center operator in the region, followed by Polar DC and Stack Infrastructure.

Most of the existing rack capacity is focused around Oslo. Existing data center capacity in Norway is around 300+ MW at full build. New developments by players like NSCALE, AQ Compute, and WS Computing AS are expanding the market footprint.

This database product covers the Norway data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 30 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 14 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Alvdal, Asker, Gaupne, Gismarvik, Halden, Honefoss, Jorpeland, Kalberg, Kjetsa, Maloy, Oslo, Ovrebo, Rjukan, Skien, Stavanger, Telemark, Trondheim, Undheim.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (30 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (DC3 or Hobol Data Center)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (14 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Norway data center market database include:

  • AQ Compute (Aquila Capital)
  • Basefarm (Orange)
  • Blix Solutions AS
  • BlueFjords
  • Bulk Infrastructure
  • Google
  • Green Mountain
  • GreenScale
  • ITsjefen
  • Keysource + Namsos Datasenter (NDS)
  • Lefdal Mine Datacenter
  • NSCALE
  • Nscale & Aker
  • Polar DC
  • STACK Infrastructure
  • STORESPEED
  • Telenor
  • Hafslund & HitecVision
  • Telia Carrier
  • TerraHost
  • Vesper Infrastructure (Terakraft AS)
  • WS Computing AS (Skanska - Contractor)

Key Topics Covered:

  • About the Database
  • Scope & Assumptions
  • Definitions
  • Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing Data Center Database
  • Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
  • Colocation Pricing

Target Audience

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

