Industrial Doors Market Industry Report 2025-2030 | Flood-Resistant, Fire-Rated, and IoT-Enabled Doors Set New Benchmarks in Global Industrial Door Innovation

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Doors Market Research Report 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial door market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.95% from 2024 to 2030.

The global industrial door market is moderately fragmented, with ASSA ABLOY, Hormann Group, Sanwa Holdings, and Clopay at the forefront. These firms dominate the market with a wide product portfolio and a global distribution channel. Furthermore, competition is encouraged by sector-based demands. Examples are temperature-controlled industrial doors in the food industry, high-speed roll-ups in the logistics industry, and explosion-proof doors in the chemical and energy industries. These products embrace FDA, ISO 22000, and ATEX requirements.



Leading manufacturers in the global industrial door market, like Allegion plc and Clopay Corporation, focus on technological innovation, smart automation, and IoT-based access control. They maintain a strong market position by using energy-efficient materials and having a wide global distribution. Local players like Teckentrup in Germany and Nucor in the U.S. are focusing on tailor-made installations, faster deliveries, and low prices. They cater to growing local demand in emerging markets.



Janus International is a leader in rolling steel and self-storage industrial doors. Meanwhile, ASSA ABLOY's automated fire-rated industrial doors with cloud-based monitoring are setting new industry standards for safety and smart integration.



INDUSTRIAL DOOR MARKET TRENDS & ENABLERS

IoT-enabled industrial door systems provide remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and automated access control. These features improve operational efficiency and reliability for manufacturing and logistics facilities by minimizing disruptions and maintaining a steady workflow.

The increasing demand for high-speed industrial doors in cold-chain logistics, automotive, and pharmaceutical sectors leads to better throughput and contamination control. These doors maintain fast operations and stable environments.

Improvements in door materials, like corrosion-resistant aluminum, reinforced PVC, and antimicrobial coatings, provide greater durability, hygiene compliance, and suitability for demanding food and cleanroom environments.

The growth of industries in Asia-Pacific, particularly with automotive warehousing and e-commerce, supports wider use of automated industrial door systems through local manufacturing and infrastructure upgrades, and supports the industrial door market growth.

Automated and sensor-driven industrial doors in temperature-sensitive environments create smoother workflows and save energy by reducing bottlenecks and limiting unnecessary air exchange.

Stricter safety regulations for fire protection and access control lead to investments in compliant industrial door systems that have advanced sensors, quick-close technology, and integrated security features to improve facility protection.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

High initial investment costs discourage small and medium enterprises from adopting advanced automated or insulated industrial door systems, as many prefer to repair existing installations rather than invest in new technology in cost-sensitive markets.

Unstable prices for steel, aluminum, and composite materials result in higher costs for manufacturers or increased prices for buyers, which in economic downturns often delay replacement and expansion activities and limit market demand.

Fragmented competition and low entry barriers in some regions lead to price-focused products that may not meet durability, safety, or service standards, and the lack of standardized manufacturing deters investment in premium industrial door solutions by large operators.

INDUSTRIAL DOOR MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



In 2024, North America and Europe together made up about 45% of the global industrial door market, reflecting a mature and saturated demand base. North America's industrial door market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.27%. This growth is driven by a greater need for replacements rather than new installations, along with stringent OSHA workplace safety regulations. Heavy industries, regulatory mandates, and smart facility trends accelerate fire-rated, explosion-proof, and automated sectional door adoption, with major distributors and manufacturers expanding through offline and online sales channels.



Germany and Russia contributed 33% of European market revenues in 2024 as Germany's industrial sectors support demand for high-speed and sectional doors, while Russia's oil, gas, and cold-storage logistics sectors maintain steady procurement despite ongoing geopolitical challenges. Growth in Europe remains limited by market maturity, though energy efficiency retrofits under EU directives and automated facility upgrades in France, Italy, and Spain continue to support stable demand for insulated and rapid-action door systems.



APAC dominated the global industrial door market share, accounting for over 37% in 2024. Rapid industrialization and urban growth in China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia are fueling industrial door demand across manufacturing, logistics, food processing, and automotive, with industrial parks and special economic zones acting as key clusters. Moreover, logistics expansion in Southeast Asia and India is driving high-speed rolling and sectional overhead door adoption, supported by Amazon, DHL, and Flipkart's investments, alongside regional and global manufacturers expanding through joint ventures.



Rising investment in large industrial parks and oil processing hubs across the Middle East and Africa drives demand for heavy-duty rolling and sectional doors, while manufacturing diversification in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Turkey increases procurement of temperature-controlled and high-security solutions.



Furthermore, Mexico's industrial door market is set for a 5.44% CAGR. This growth is driven by the rise of automotive and electronics manufacturing, as well as warehousing, supported by nearshoring. In Brazil, strong GDP growth in food processing, oil refining, and port infrastructure keeps the demand high for durable and corrosion-resistant doors.



INDUSTRIAL DOOR MARKET NEWS

In April 2025, Hormann introduced flood-resistant steel construction project doors (D65 OD and H3 OD) and ThermoSafe Hybrid aluminium entrance doors. These products strengthen structural protection against flooding while ensuring higher thermal efficiency, durability, and long-term operational reliability for industrial facilities.

In April 2025, ASSA ABLOY signed to acquire Danish Manufacturer, Door System, which manufactures high-quality fire-rated doors with particular expertise in the pharmaceutical, food, and retail industries. Door System reported 2024 sales of about $18 million (DKK 125 million). This acquisition strengthens ASSA ABLOY's portfolio in fire-rated and hygienic doors and supports its growth in specialized industrial applications.

In February 2025, Takashima & Co., Ltd. acquired Sanwa Holdings Co., Ltd. to establish Sanwa Holdings Co., Ltd. as its subsidiary. This acquisition strategically enhances Takashima's position in the industrial door market by integrating Sanwa's extensive portfolio of high-performance doors, including rolling shutters and sectional doors, which are widely used in industrial applications.

In March 2025, Rite-Hite displayed its industrial door solutions at ProMat 2025 by focusing on high-speed doors and loading dock equipment, and safety barriers.

Key Company Profiles

ASSA ABLOY

Dormakaba Group

Allegion plc

JELD WEN Inc.

Owens Corning

Nucor

Hormann

HAG Ltd.

Clopay Corporation

Takashima & Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Company Profiles

Raynor Garage Doors

Rite-Hite

Janus International

RAXdoor

Teckentrup Gmbh & Co. Kg

EFAFLEX

DuraServ Corp.

ASI Doors, Inc.

Jansen Holding GmbH

TORMAX

Angel Mir

Dortek

Maviflex

Nabtesco Corporation

Hart Doors

Chase Doors

Alpine Overhead Doors, Inc.

Ryterna

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Segmentation by Raw Material

Metal

PVC

FRP/Glass Composite

Others

Segmentation by Type

Rolling Doors

Sectional Doors

Sliding Doors

Folding Doors

Others

Segmentation by Rolling Doors

Roll Up Doors

High Speed Rolling Doors

Segmentation by Operation

Manual

Semi Automatic

Fully Automatic

Segmentation by End-Users

Logistics & Transportation

Automotive

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Energy & Power

Others

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Segmentation by Geography

APAC China India Japan South Korea Australia Vietnam Indonesia Thailand Singapore

North America US Canada

Europe Germany Russia UK France Italy Spain Poland Netherlands

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Turkey



