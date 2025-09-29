Qatar's Data Center Landscape 2025-2030: An Analysis of Growth and Sustainability

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Qatar Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Qatar data center colocation market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.10% from 2024-2030.
Qatar is laying the foundation for energy-efficient and scalable AI systems by deploying localized AI cloud platforms. For instance, in July 2025, Ooredoo Qatar launched an AI cloud offering powered by Nvidia Hopper GPUs, hosted locally by its data center arm, Syntys. The platform provides access to the Nvidia AI Enterprise suite, aiming to drive economic growth and innovation across the country while ensuring secure, sustainable infrastructure deployment.
The Qatar data center colocation market is one of the major colocation data center hubs in the Middle East, which consists of 13 operational colocation data center facilities. In terms of data center development, Doha has emerged as a major location in recent years and witnessed the addition of data center space from operators such as Ooredoo, Mannai Corporation, and MEEZA, among others.
REPORT SCOPE
- Transparent research methodology and insights on the industry's colocation of demand and supply.
- The market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.
- The market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.
- The study of the existing Qatar data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Qatar by several industries.
- The impact of AI on the data center industry in the country's market
- Study on the sustainability status in the country
- Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the country.
- Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the country.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Qatar
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 13
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 05
- Coverage: 1 City
- Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data Center Colocation Market in Qatar
- Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030)
- Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)
- Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)
- Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing, along with the pricing trends
- An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Qatar data center colocation market.
- Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.
- The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.
THE REPORT INCLUDES:
- Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)
- Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc.)
- Colocation Revenue (Retail & Wholesale Colocation Services)
- Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue & MW Capacity)
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Existing Colocation Operators
- Ooredoo
- Mannai Corporation
- Quantum Switch
- MEEZA
New Operators
- Batelco
- Gulf Data Hub
- Khazna Data Centers
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
- What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Qatar?
- How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Qatar by 2030?
- What factors are driving the Qatar data center colocation market?
- Who are the new entrants in the Qatar data center industry?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|49
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$76 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$196 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17.1%
|Regions Covered
|Qatar
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 - Market Snapshot
- Colocation Market Snapshot
Chapter 2 - Supply & Demand Analysis
- Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities
- Market by It Power Capacity
- Colocation Demand by Industry
- Market by Utilized Area
- Market by Utilized Racks
Chapter 3 - Market Growth Factors
- Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Qatar
- Impact of Artificial Intelligence on the Data Center Industry in Qatar
- Sustainability Status in Qatar
- Cloud Connectivity
- Cloud on Ramps & Investment in Qatar
- Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity
Chapter 4 - Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis
- Colocation Market by Revenue
- Retail Vs Wholesale Colocation
- Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- Key Pricing Trends
Chapter 5 - Market Dynamics
- Key Trends in the Market
- Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market
- Key Restraints in the Market
Chapter 6 - Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators
- Market Share by Colocation Revenue
- Market Share by It Power Capacity
- Existing Colocation Operators
- New Operators
