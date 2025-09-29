Qatar's Data Center Landscape 2025-2030: An Analysis of Growth and Sustainability

As a key colocation hub in the Middle East, Qatar is enhancing its infrastructure with 13 operational facilities and five upcoming projects, focusing on energy-efficient AI systems. Significant contributions come from operators like Ooredoo and MEEZA, boosting Doha's prominence. The launch of an AI cloud by Ooredoo in 2025, powered by Nvidia GPUs, exemplifies the shift towards scalable, secure infrastructure. This market report delves into trends, forecasts, and the competitive landscape, offering insights into the future of colocation demand in Qatar.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Qatar Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Qatar data center colocation market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.10% from 2024-2030.

Qatar is laying the foundation for energy-efficient and scalable AI systems by deploying localized AI cloud platforms. For instance, in July 2025, Ooredoo Qatar launched an AI cloud offering powered by Nvidia Hopper GPUs, hosted locally by its data center arm, Syntys. The platform provides access to the Nvidia AI Enterprise suite, aiming to drive economic growth and innovation across the country while ensuring secure, sustainable infrastructure deployment.

The Qatar data center colocation market is one of the major colocation data center hubs in the Middle East, which consists of 13 operational colocation data center facilities. In terms of data center development, Doha has emerged as a major location in recent years and witnessed the addition of data center space from operators such as Ooredoo, Mannai Corporation, and MEEZA, among others.



REPORT SCOPE

  • Transparent research methodology and insights on the industry's colocation of demand and supply.
  • The market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.
  • The market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.
  • The study of the existing Qatar data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
  • An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Qatar by several industries.
  • The impact of AI on the data center industry in the country's market
  • Study on the sustainability status in the country
  • Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the country.
  • Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the country.
  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Qatar
    • Facilities Covered (Existing): 13
    • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 05
    • Coverage: 1 City
    • Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)
    • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
  • Data Center Colocation Market in Qatar
  • Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030)
  • Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)
  • Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons
  • Wholesale Colocation Pricing, along with the pricing trends
  • An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Qatar data center colocation market.
  • Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.
  • The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.

THE REPORT INCLUDES:

  • Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)
  • Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc.)
  • Colocation Revenue (Retail & Wholesale Colocation Services)
  • Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue & MW Capacity)

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Colocation Operators

  • Ooredoo
  • Mannai Corporation
  • Quantum Switch
  • MEEZA

New Operators

  • Batelco
  • Gulf Data Hub
  • Khazna Data Centers

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

  • What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Qatar?
  • How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Qatar by 2030?
  • What factors are driving the Qatar data center colocation market?
  • Who are the new entrants in the Qatar data center industry?

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages49
Forecast Period2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$76 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$196 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate17.1%
Regions CoveredQatar



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 - Market Snapshot

  • Colocation Market Snapshot

Chapter 2 - Supply & Demand Analysis

  • Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities
  • Market by It Power Capacity
  • Colocation Demand by Industry
  • Market by Utilized Area
  • Market by Utilized Racks

Chapter 3 - Market Growth Factors

  • Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Qatar
  • Impact of Artificial Intelligence on the Data Center Industry in Qatar
  • Sustainability Status in Qatar
  • Cloud Connectivity
  • Cloud on Ramps & Investment in Qatar
  • Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity

Chapter 4 - Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

  • Colocation Market by Revenue
  • Retail Vs Wholesale Colocation
  • Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons
  • Wholesale Colocation Pricing
  • Key Pricing Trends

Chapter 5 - Market Dynamics

  • Key Trends in the Market
  • Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market
  • Key Restraints in the Market

Chapter 6 - Competitive Landscape

  • Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators
  • Market Share by Colocation Revenue
  • Market Share by It Power Capacity
  • Existing Colocation Operators
  • New Operators

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zeuik9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Qatari Data Center Colocation Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Colocation
                            
                            
                                Colocation Center
                            
                            
                                Colocation Service
                            
                            
                                Data Center Colocation
                            
                            
                                Data Centers 
                            
                            
                                Retail Colocation
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading