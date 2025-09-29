Kaldalón hf.: Routine Announcement Regarding Share Buybacks Pursuant to Buyback Program

In week 39 of 2025, Kaldalón hf. purchased 500,000 of its own shares for a total consideration of ISK 12,000,000 as detailed below:

Date Time Purchased Shares Share Price Purchase Price Own Shares after Transaction 24.9.2025 10:35:43 20,420 24.0 490,080 13,385,078 24.9.2025 10:58:40 10,000 24.0 240,000 13,395,078 24.9.2025 12:26:25 4,084 24.0 98,016 13,399,162 24.9.2025 14:01:58 4,084 24.0 98,016 13,403,246 24.9.2025 15:02:53 8,205 24.0 196,920 13,411,451 24.9.2025 15:12:28 203,207 24.0 4,876,968 13,614,658 25.9.2025 14:24:45 108,365 24.0 2,600,760 13,723,023 25.9.2025 14:25:19 141,635 24.0 3,399,240 13,864,658 500,000 12,000,000

These transactions were carried out in accordance with the share buyback program announced by Kaldalón hf. on 30 June 2025 and published on the Nasdaq Iceland stock exchange. Under the terms of the program, the Company may repurchase up to a maximum of 15,000,000 shares, provided that the total consideration does not exceed ISK 350,000,000. The buyback program commenced on Tuesday, 1 July 2025, and will remain in effect until either of the aforementioned thresholds (volume or amount) is reached, but in any case no later than 31 December 2025.

Prior to these transactions, Kaldalón hf. held 13,364,658 of its own shares. Following the purchases, the company holds a total of 13,864,658 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.28% of the company’s total issued share capital.

To date, Kaldalón hf. has purchased a total of 13,864,658 own shares under the program, equivalent to 1.28% of issued share capital, for a total purchase price of ISK 341,520,236.

The buyback program is conducted in accordance with the Icelandic Companies Act No. 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, as incorporated into Icelandic law by Act No. 60/2021 on measures against market abuse, and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 which sets out technical standards for buyback programs.

For further information, please contact:

Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO

jon.gunnarsson@kaldalon.is