Company Announcement No 44/2025
|Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark
Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36
Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk
|29 September 2025
Dear Sirs
Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 39
On 26 February 2025 Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,350m. The share buyback programme commenced on 3 March 2025 and will be completed by 31 January 2026.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:
|Number of shares
|VWAP
|Gross value (DKK)
|Accumulated, most recent
Announcement
1,831,000
823,902,140.00
|22 September 2025
23 September 2025
24 September 2025
25 September 2025
26 September 2025
|14,000
11,000
12,000
12,000
12,000
|495.97
513.78
507.14
504.91
511.38
|6,943,580.00
5,651,580.00
6,085,680.00
6,058,920.00
6,136,560.00
|Total over week 39
|61,000
|30,876,320.00
|Total accumulated during the
share buyback programme
1,892,000
854,778,460.00
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, Sydbank A/S holds a total of 1,945,283 own shares, equal to 3.79% of the Bank’s share capital.
Yours sincerely
Mark Luscombe Jørn Adam Møller
CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive
Attachment