Europe Garage Door Market Report 2025-2030, Featuring Profiles of Hormann, Novoferm, Teckentrup UK, Garador, and Assa Abloy

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Garage Door Market Research Report 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European garage door market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.10% from 2024 to 2030.

The U.K. accounted for the highest European garage door market revenue in 2024, reaching more than USD 533.0 million, supported by consistent replacement demand and steady housing construction. The country also registered the highest garage door volume in 2024 at 0.398 million units and is expected to reach 0.450 million units by 2030, reflecting replacement cycles and steady demand from new constructions. Moreover, the UK's variable weather patterns, including rain, wind, and temperature fluctuations, drive demand for durable, weather-resistant garage doors. Insulated sectional doors and corrosion-resistant materials are gaining traction to enhance thermal performance and longevity.



Poland, while accounting for a smaller revenue base in the Europe garage door industry, is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3.60%, reflecting increased residential construction activity and gradual modernization of building infrastructure. Moreover, Poland is projected to exhibit the fastest growth in volume terms, with a CAGR of more than 2.95% from 2024 to 2030, supported by expanding housing stock and upgrades in residential infrastructure. While France shows the slowest growth trajectory among major markets, with garage door volume.



EUROPE GARAGE DOOR MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Energy Efficiency & Sustainability



The rise in energy-efficient garage door adoption across Europe underscores a broader shift toward sustainable living, with homeowners and manufacturers alike embracing innovations that reduce energy consumption, enhance indoor comfort, and support long-term environmental goals, making these doors not just a functional upgrade but a vital component of eco-conscious home design. Amidst the growing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable home improvement solutions across Europe, manufacturers are introducing advanced garage door systems that combine high thermal performance with modern aesthetics and security.



Smart Technology Integration



Ongoing innovation in the smart home sector necessitates that smart garage systems be modular and upgrade-ready. This allows integration of future devices or services without requiring full system replacements. Smart home-integrated garage doors with wi-fi allow easier remote operation and enhanced security. Smart technology integration is reshaping the European garage door market, driven by increasing consumer expectations for convenience, automation, and connected home experiences.



Rise of Vehicles in the EU



The European Union has experienced a sustained rise in vehicle ownership, with over 256 million passenger cars registered by the end of 2023, marking a 6.5% increase compared to 2018. This expansion of the vehicle fleet directly increases the need for secure, accessible, and technologically advanced vehicle storage solutions, primarily garages. The convergence of vehicle volume growth, changing vehicle types, EV penetration, and digital lifestyle expectations is transforming the garage from a passive storage area into an active, technology-integrated asset.



Housing Shortage in Europe



Europe's housing shortage is doing more than reshaping the residential landscape; it is actively enabling growth in the Europe garage door market by expanding the number of garages built, increasing architectural diversity in door types, and creating new channels through mass housing initiatives. In countries like Germany, Ireland, Slovakia, Poland, Sweden, Spain, and the Netherlands, where housing shortages range from 1.6% to 15% of stock, the scale of planned residential expansion is generating consistent downstream demand for building components like garage doors. Every incremental housing unit presents a new opportunity for garage door installation, particularly in developments targeting middle-income families.



Rise of Vehicle Theft in The Region



Across Europe, a steady resurgence in vehicle theft is becoming a critical driver for enhanced residential and commercial garage security infrastructure, including automated and reinforced garage doors. In 2024, vehicle theft incidents continued to increase, reversing earlier declines and raising concerns across the continent. In the Netherlands alone, 20,232 vehicles were stolen, an uptick from 20,084 in 2023, highlighting a renewed urgency for preventive solutions. This growing wave of vehicle crime is a significant enabler for the Europe garage door market, pushing households, businesses, and municipalities to adopt robust and technologically advanced garage systems as part of a layered vehicle security strategy.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS



High Installation Cost: The high initial cost of garage doors, when combined with additional expenses for installation, insulation, automation, and maintenance, creates a substantial financial barrier that restricts demand growth in several price-sensitive segments of the European residential industry.



Skilled Labor Shortage: The shortage of skilled labor is emerging as a significant restraint in the Europe garage door market, impacting installation timelines, quality control, and after-sales service operations.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Europe's garage door market is characterized by fragmentation among the players. Competitive dynamics are influenced by regulatory compliance, technological integration, and price sensitivity. Suppliers compete on parameters such as door insulation performance (particularly relevant under the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive), product customization, smart control functionality, and durability. The adoption of automated and app-controlled garage doors is expanding, supported by the growing penetration of smart home infrastructure in Western Europe.



Key Developments in the Europe Garage Door Market

In April 2023, Novoferm introduced a new WiFi module for its sectional garage doors, enabling enhanced integration with smart home systems through a mini-USB interface.

In 2024, Teckentrup GmbH acquired full ownership of Teckentrup UK Limited and ABC Industrial Doors Limited, transitioning from a joint ownership model to a wholly owned subsidiary structure. The move was aimed at consolidating operational control and aligning strategic direction across its European operations.

Key Company Profiles

Hormann

Novoferm GmbH

Teckentrup UK Limited

Garador Ltd

ASSA ABLOY

Other Prominent Company Profiles

AlluGuard

Alulux GmbH

Birkdale

Cedar Door

ERREKA

Gliderol Garage Doors

KRUZIK s.r.o.

Rundum Meir

RYTERNA

Silvelox Group SpA

Kauferle GmbH & Co. KG

SWS

DoorHan Group Of Companies

Raynor Garage Doors

ROMA KG

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How big is the Europe garage door market?

What is the growth rate of the Europe garage door market?

Which region dominates the Europe garage door market share?

Who are the key players in the Europe garage door market?

What are the significant trends in the European garage door industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Scope & Coverage

Market Definition

Market Estimation Caveats

Market Size & Forecast Periods

Historic Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2025-2030

Market Size (2021-2030)

Revenue

Market Segments Market Segmentation by Product Type Market Segmentation by Material Market Segmentation by Operation Market Segmentation by End-user



2. Opportunity Pockets



3. Introduction

Impact of Tariffs

4. Market Opportunities & Trends

Increasing Demand for Energy Efficiency & Sustainability

Smart Technology Integration

5. Market Growth Enablers

Rise of Vehicles in the EU$

Housing Shortage in Europe

Rise of Vehicle Theft in the Region

6. Market Restraints

High Installation Cost

Skilled Labor Shortage

7. Market Landscape

Five Forces Analysis

8. Product Type (Market Size & Forecast: 2021-2030)

Sectional

Roller

Up and Over

Side Hinged

Side Sliding

9. Material (Market Size & Forecast: 2021-2030)

Metal

Wood

Fiberglass

Others

10. Operation (Market Size & Forecast: 2021-2030)

Manual

Automatic

11. End-user (Market Size & Forecast: 2021-2030)

Residential

Commercial

12. Geography (Europe)

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Nordic

Benelux

Spain

Poland

13. Competitive Landscape



14. Competitive Overview



15. Key Company Profiles

Hormann

Novoferm GmbH

Teckentrup UK Limited

Garador Ltd

Assa Abloy

16. Other Prominent Company Profiles

Alluguard

Alulux

Birkdale

Cedar Door

Erreka

Gliderol Garage Doors

Kruzik S.R.O.

Rundum Meir

Ryterna

Silvelox Group Spa

Kauferle GmbH & Co. Kg

Sws

Doorhan

Raynor Garage Doors

Roma Kg

17. Report Summary

Key Takeaways

Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/69o15i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.