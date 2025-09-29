Anti-Drone Market Trends and Forecasts Report 2025-2035: AI, Machine Learning, Thermal Imaging and RF Scanners Drive Growth in Advanced Counter-UAV Technologies

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Drone Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Anti-Drone, Type of Component, Type of Application, Type of Technology, End-Users and Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The affordable and readily available drone, valued for its dependability across multiple industries, is increasingly posing a challenge for security. These drones are being hacked by attackers, leading to breaches in security and the exploitation of sensitive information. Anti-drone technologies are capable of distinguishing between drones and other aerial entities, enabling them to make informed decisions about which targets to eliminate. Significant benefits of these systems include improved information gathering regarding the detected drone. Additionally, the anti-drone sector provides a range of advanced offerings, such as ground-based, handheld, and UAV-based systems.

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning has been crucial in increasing the demand for anti-drone systems in security, facilitating faster detection and swifter responses. Moreover, cutting-edge features like thermal imaging allow for seamless surveillance in any weather condition, while RF scanners enable the identification of connections between drones and their operators.

Over the projected timeframe, the global demand for anti-drone systems is expected to rise substantially, driven by the development of advanced defensive technologies such as anti-drone radars and thermal imaging solutions. Importantly, the incorporation of AI into various counter-UAV strategies for improved mitigation tactics and precision will propel the market in the foreseen future.

Anti-Drone Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Anti-Drone

According to estimates, currently, ground-based segment captures the majority of the market. This can be attributed to its quick response capabilities and extensive coverage area, which make it particularly suitable for the defense industry.

On the other hand, the UAV-based segment is anticipated to grow at a relatively higher compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This growth can be linked to its unique features for searching, detecting, tracking, and neutralizing drones in real-time. Additionally, the ability to retrieve object information and display the RF spectrum on a graphical user interface (GUI) has further propelled the development of UAVs and their influence on security issues.

Market Share by Type of Component

According to estimates, currently, hardware segment captures the majority of the market. This is attributed to the rapid advancement of components like radar sensors, infrared systems, and jammers. Additionally, the ability to fulfill demanding performance standards while offering scalability, flexibility, and improved solutions for defense and law enforcement applications drives the performance of anti-drone technology.

Conversely, the software segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing incorporation of artificial intelligence in anti-drone systems and the use of machine learning to improve the mitigation of drone threats are key drivers for this growth.

Market Share by Type of Application

According to estimates, currently, detection radar segment captures the majority of the market. Moreover, this segment is anticipated to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to its effectiveness in neutralizing drones following detection, classification, and identification. Additionally, the system is capable of detecting any drone's entry or exit within a facility.

Market Share by Type of Technology

According to estimates, currently, anti-drone radar segment captures the majority of the market. This can be attributed to its ability to accurately differentiate between drones and other aerial objects. Additionally, the incorporation of AI has enhanced the ability to mitigate drone threats and has influenced emerging trends in counter-UAV technologies.

However, thermal imaging segment is anticipated to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by End Users

According to estimates, currently, defense and military segment captures the majority of the market. Additionally, this segment is anticipated to experience a comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the heightened security requirements met by anti-drone systems. These systems are designed to detect and neutralize drones under any weather conditions, and their precision has further enhanced the adoption of anti-drones in the defense and military sectors.

Market Share by Geographical Regions

According to estimates, currently, North America captures the majority share of the market, owing to the substantial military expenditure and ongoing advancements in defensive capabilities within this region.

However, the market in Asia is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for anti-drone solutions in military applications and airports in emerging economies like India, China, and Japan.

