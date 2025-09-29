AI in Computer Vision Market Research Report 2025-2035: Automotive Demand, Emotion AI and Quality Inspection Drive Growth as Government Initiatives Boost Adoption

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Computer Vision Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Component, Type of Function, Type of Machine Learning Models, Type of Deployment, Areas of Application, Type of Product, Type of End User, Company Size and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI in computer vision market size is estimated to grow from USD 26.55 billion in 2025, to USD 473.98 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 29.95% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Due to the ongoing global digital transformation, a variety of industries are adopting artificial intelligence (AI). Notably, AI is integral to computer vision systems, which allow computers and other systems to extract significant information from digital images, videos, and various visual inputs, enabling them to act or reference based on the obtained data.

Computer vision technology heavily relies on artificial intelligence and machine learning methodologies. This field focuses on automating and integrating diverse processes and representations related to visual information. It encompasses various techniques such as image processing (including encoding, transforming, and transmitting images) and statistical pattern classification.

It is worth mentioning that an increased need for computer vision systems in automotive applications, a growing interest in emotion AI, and a heightened demand for quality inspection and automation, are propelling market expansion for AI vision technology. Further, active government initiatives aimed at promoting advancements in AI technology within vision systems are creating additional opportunities for the AI in computer vision sector. Owing to the abovementioned factors, the global AI in computer vision market is expected to increase at a steady pace during the forecast period.

AI In Computer Vision Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Component

Based on type of component, the global AI in computer vision market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. According to our estimates, currently, the software segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the vital role of software in supplying essential tools for analyzing and visualizing data.

The software offers various applications, including AI frameworks, AI algorithms, video processing, and more, which further contributes to its market growth. However, the hardware segment is anticipated to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its crucial role in for data capture in computer vision applications.

Market Share by Type of Function

Based on type of function, the AI in computer vision market is segmented intotraining and interference. According to our estimates, currently, the training segment captures the majority of the market. This can be attributed to the growing need for training data and advancements in deep learning algorithms, which require targeted training to improve results.

Market Share by Type of Machine Learning Models

Based on type of machine learning models, the AI in computer vision market is segmented intosupervised learning and unsupervised learning. According to our estimates, currently, the supervised learning segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the model's efficiency in functions such as image classification and object detection, which typically require labeled datasets for training.

However, the unsupervised learning model is anticipated to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is likely due to its capacity to analyze and interpret data without relying on labeled inputs, making it especially useful in scenarios where obtaining labeled data poses challenges.

Market Share by Type of Deployment

Based on type of deployment, the AI in computer vision market is segmented intocloud-based and on-premises. According to our estimates, currently, the on-premises segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to its accessibility, flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness provided by AI in computer vision systems. The growing emphasis on accessibility and efficiency by numerous companies is also driving the growth of this segment.

Market Share by Area of Application

Based on areas of application, the AI in computer vision market is segmented intofacial recognition, image classification, object detection, object tracking and others. According to our estimates, currently, facial recognition segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the fact that facial recognition is an effective tool for security and surveillance, as it can accurately identify individuals. Further, it can aid in locating missing individuals and apprehending criminals by comparing faces in video recordings and databases of known offenders and missing persons.

However, the object detection segment is anticipated to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period, due to its essential function in security systems, facilitating real-time image analysis and the identification of intruders, suspicious items, and possible threats.

Market Share by Type of Product

Based on type of product, the AI in computer vision market is segmented intoPC-based computer vision system, smart camera-based computer vision system. According to our estimates, currently, the smart camera-based computer vision system captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to its extensive use across various sectors such as security, automotive, and healthcare. Additionally, this segment gains from advancements in camera module technology and the integration of AI.

However, PC-based computer vision system is anticipated to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for robust computing solutions capable of managing intricate algorithms and substantial datasets.

Market Share by Type of End-Users

Based on type of end-users, the AI in computer vision market is segmented intoautomotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, security & surveillance, sports & entertainment and others. According to our estimates, currently, the manufacturing segment captures the majority share of the market.

This can be attributed to the rapid expansion the manufacturing industry is witnessing in the realm of AI-powered computer vision, resulting in the transformation of various processes and delivering significant advantages. Vision computing systems within manufacturing aid in product inspections with accuracy, identifying defects like scratches or cracks. They also contribute to image analysis and the anticipation of possible failures.

However, the healthcare sector is anticipated to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to a range of benefits these systems offer to improve patient care and medical practices.

Market Share by Company Size

Based on company size, the AI in computer vision market is segmented intolarge and small and medium enterprise. According to our estimates, currently, large enterprise segment captures the majority share of the market. However, the small enterprise segment is anticipated to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period.

This is attributed to their flexibility, innovative approaches, concentration on specialized markets, and capacity to adjust to evolving customer preferences and market dynamics.

Market Share by Geographical Regions

According to estimates, currently, Asia Pacific captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the deployments of the internet of things (IoT) in the area. Further, the strong IT and telecom infrastructure in the region, along with the high number of cloud and edge deployments, are additional factors driving the growth of computer vision systems.

