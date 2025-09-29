$19.5 Bn Airport Automation Market Analysis, Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2035 - Level 1 Automation Prevails, but Level 2 Growth on the Rise

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Automation Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of System, Type of Technology, Level of Automation, Type of Airport Operation, End User and Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global airport automation market size is estimated to grow from USD 8.78 billion in 2025, to USD 19.54 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 7.53% during the forecast period, till 2035.

The automation of airports represents a groundbreaking segment within the aviation sector, centered on the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies to improve both operational efficiency and the passenger experience. Automation such as self-service kiosks, biometric solutions, and automated baggage handling aim to simplify numerous procedures, spanning from check-in and security screening to boarding in airports. The advantages of airport automation are significant, including reduced wait times, diminished human error, and lowered operational costs, all of which ultimately contribute to heightened customer satisfaction and loyalty.

With passenger numbers rising, especially in Southeast Asia, airports are turning to automation technologies to improve efficiency and enhance the passenger experience. As a result, the global market for airport automation is projected to experience considerable growth during the forecast period.

Airport Automation Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of System

Based on type of system, the global airport automation market is segmented into automation & control, data acquisition & communication, data storage and software & solutions. According to estimates, currently, automation & control segment captures the majority of the market. This can be attributed to the demand for enhanced operational efficiency, better passenger experiences, and increased safety and security measures.

On the other hand, the data storage segment is projected to achieve a relatively higher compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This is due to the rapid rise in data produced by various automated systems, including passenger processing, baggage handling, and real-time monitoring systems for airports.

Market Share by Type of Technology

Based on type of technology, the global airport automation market is segmented into air traffic management (ATM), automated ground handling, baggage handling systems, information technology (IT) solutions, passenger processing and security systems. According to estimates, currently, baggage handling systems segment captures the majority of the market. Moreover, this segment is anticipated to experience a relatively higher growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to its essential role in improving operational efficiency and enhancing passenger satisfaction.

Market Share by Level of Automation

Based on level of automation, the global airport automation market is segmented into level 1, level 2, level 3 and level 4.According to our estimates, currently, level 1 segment captures the majority of the market. This can be attributed to the widespread use of self-service technologies in airports, including automated check-in kiosks and mobile boarding passes, which greatly improve passenger convenience and optimize operations.

On the other hand, the level 2 segment is anticipated to experience a relatively higher growth rate during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to its capacity to boost operational efficiency and enhance passenger experiences considering the increasing traffic.

Market Share by Type of Airport Operation

Based on type of airport operation, the global airport automation market is segmented into airside, landside and terminal side. According to estimates, currently, landside segment captures the majority of the market. Additionally, this segment is expected to experience a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the essential need for improving passenger experiences and operational effectiveness in areas such as check-in, security screening, and baggage handling.

Market Share by End User

Based on end user, the global airport automation market is segmented into cargo airports, commercial airports and military airports. According to estimates, currently, commercial airports segment captures the majority of the market. Additionally, this segment is anticipated to experience a comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to their capacity to process a significant number of passengers and flights on a daily basis, creating a demand for advanced technological solutions to enhance both efficiency and manage complexity.

Market Share by Geographical Regions

Currently, North America captures the majority share of the market.

However, the market in Asia is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. This rapid growth is primarily driven by a rising middle class and increasing demand for air travel, which are encouraging investments in smart airport projects. Additionally, this growth is also propelled by the need for improved operational efficiency and enhanced customer satisfaction, as airports strive to accommodate rising passenger numbers and optimize processes through automation technologies.

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Players in Airport Automation Market Profiled in the Report Include:

ABB

Amadeus IT

Amazon Web Services

Cisco Systems

Collins Aerospace

Daifuku

Honeywell

IBM

Oracle

Siemens

SITA

Thales Group

Vanderlande

Veoci

Wipro

Report Scope

Type of System

Automation & Control

Data Acquisition & Communication

Data Storage

Software & Solutions

Type of Technology

Air Traffic Management (ATM)

Automated Ground Handling

Baggage Handling Systems

Information Technology (IT) Solutions

Passenger Processing

Security Systems

Level of Automation

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Level 4

Type of Airport Operation

Airside

Landside

Terminal Side

End User

Cargo Airports

Commercial Airports

Military Airports

