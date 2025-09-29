Adeno-Associated Viral (AAV) Vector Market Research Report 2025-2035: Rising Gene Therapy Demand, 2,000+ Clinical Programs and 290 Players Drive Growth Amid GMP Manufacturing Challenges

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adeno-Associated Viral (AAV) Vector Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Therapy, Therapeutic Area, Route of Administration, Scale of Operation and Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AAV vector market estimated to be 3.6 billion in the current year and USD 6.0 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

In the last few years, the demand for gene therapies has surged owing to their potential in targeting the underlying cause of a disease at cellular level. Presently, over 2,000 gene therapies are being evaluated in different phases of clinical development. This increasing interest in such therapies has resulted in an increase in the demand for novel delivery vectors.

AAV vectors have emerged the most efficient viral vectors, among the various gene delivery vectors available. In the present year, six AAV based gene therapies have been approved for various indications. The current market dynamics suggest that close to 290 players across the globe are developing AAV vector-based therapies in order to cater to their increasing demand.

The AAV technology has a history spanning over 50 years and is consistently advancing, becoming one of the most widely utilized gene delivery systems for gene therapy purposes. Additionally, due to its uncomplicated structure, and absence of disease association, AAV vector is the most favored vector for numerous medical applications. Lately, the AAV vector market has encountered competition from various viral and non-viral systems that enable the delivery of larger genetic material. Additional complexity arises from the difficulties associated with scaling up GMP AAV production processes.

Given the current trends and anticipated opportunities in the AAV viral vector sector, we anticipate that this field will experience notable growth in the near future.

Global AAV Market: Key Insights

The report delves into the current state of global AAV viral vector market and identifies potential growth opportunities within industry.

Global AAV Market: Key Segments

Muscle-related Disorders Segment is Likely to Hold the Largest Market Share

In the current year, the muscle-related disorders segment occupies the higher AAV vector market share (53%), owing to the increasing adoption of AAV vector-based therapies in the treatment of severe muscle disorders, specifically Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and spinal muscular atrophy.

Gene Augmentation Therapies Segment Holds the Largest Market Share

In the current year, the revenues generated by the sales of gene augmentation therapies completely drive the AAV vector-based therapies industry. Further, the market is likely to witness a considerable increase in the share of gene regulation therapies, growing at a CAGR of 61% during the forecast period.

Intravenous Route Segment Holds the Largest Market Share

In the current year, intravenous route segment occupies the highest market share due to the ability of intravenous route to deliver therapy quickly and evenly across the entire body. In addition, the market is anticipated to witness a considerable increase in the share of therapies administered via intravitreal route, growing at a CAGR of 64% during the forecast period. This is an outcome of the increasing number of AAV based therapy approvals for ophthalmic disorders, for which intravitreal route has emerged as the primary route.

Europe is likely to Propel in the AAV vector based Therapies Market in the Coming Years

Estimates suggest that North America is likely to capture the majority (~75%) of the AAV vector based therapies market share in the current year. This can be attributed to the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure within this region to conduct a large number of clinical trials.

Key Findings from the Report Include

Close to 635 adeno-associated viral vector-based therapies are being evaluated by stakeholders in this domain for various disease indications.

Most (42%) therapies are in preclinical stage of development, followed by those in clinical stage (30%); majority of the therapies presently use gene augmentation approach in order to treat several diseases.

Presently, close to 95 players across the globe claim to offer their services across various scale of operations in order to support the development of AAV therapies; notably, majority of these firms are based in North America.

Several stakeholders have made significant efforts in order to develop adeno-associated viral vector-based therapies, across the globe; majority of these players have been established post-2010.

55 adeno-associated viral vector technologies / platforms are currently available in the market; these can be used by various manufacturers in order to cater the increasing demand for AAV therapies.

All the technologies / platforms developed by companies engaged in this domain are focused on adeno-associated viral vectors manufacturing; of these, majority are being developed against neurological disorders.

Majority (65%) of the trials were registered in the last three years; a significant proportion of these trials are currently under early stages of research (phase I and phase II).

Mergers and acquisitions (22%) emerged as the preferred type of partnership model adopted by industry stakeholders, as it enables companies to enter new markets and expand their product portfolios.

Over 1,600 patents have been published in the adeno-associated viral vector domain since 2021; of these, over 60% of the patents have been filed in the last five years.

The future opportunity, in terms of revenues generated from marketed and late-stage therapies, is anticipated to be well distributed across different therapeutic disorders, type of therapy and route of administration.

The market is likely to witness an annualized growth of 7.7% during the forecast period owing to various benefits offered by AAV manufacturing techniques, including high target specificity and broad tissue tropism.

Global AAV Market: Research Coverage

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis

Adeno-associated Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Landscape

Adeno-associated Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Technologies / Platforms Landscape

Company Competitiveness Analysis

Technology Competitiveness Analysis

Clinical Trial Analysis

Partnerships and Collaborations

Likely Partners Analysis

Patent Analysis

Start-up Health Indexing

Outsourcing: Go / No-Go Framework

Players in the AAV Market Profiled in the Report Include:

Astellas Pharma

Charles River Laboratories

Cytiva

Lonza

Patheon pharma services

Sanofi

WuXi AppTec

Sarepta Therapeutics

Uniqure

Spark Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics

Biomarin Pharmaceutical

Novartis

Marketed Drug Profiles

Elevidys (Developed by Sarepta Therapeutics)

Hemgenix (Developed by Uniqure)

Kebilidi (Developed by PTC Therapeutics)

Luxturna (Developed by Spark Therapeutics)

Roctavian (Developed by Biomarin Pharmaceutical)

Zolgensma (Developed by Novartis)

Sales Forecast of Therapies

Commercialized Adeno-associated Vector Based Therapeutics: Sales Forecast

Luxturna

Hemgenix

Zolgensma

Roctavian

Elevidys

Upstaza

EB 101

BBM H901

Phase III Adeno-Associated Vector Based Therapeutics: Sales Forecast

AGTC 501

Lumevoq

NFS-01

RGX-314

SPK-8011

Giroctocogene fitelparvovec

RGX-121

DTx-401

DTx-301

ABO-102

AAV-RPE65

Ixoberogene Soroparvovec

OCU400

Report Scope:

Type of Therapy

Gene Augmentation Therapies

Gene Regulation Therapies

Therapeutic Area

Oncological Disorders

Rare Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Dermatological Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Disorders

Genetic Disorders

Ophthalmic Disorders

Other Disorders

Route of Administration

Intravenous Route

Subretinal Route

Intravitreal Route

Other Routes

Scale of Operation

Preclinical

Clinical

Commercial

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and North Africa

Latin America and Rest of the World

Additional Benefits

Complimentary PPT Insights Packs

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

15% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team

Free Updated report if the report is 6-12 months old or older

