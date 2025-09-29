Phosphoramidites Market Research and Forecast Report 2025-2035: Essential Role in DNA/RNA Synthesis Drives Growth in Gene Therapy, Molecular Diagnostics and Personalized Medicine

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phosphoramidites Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Phosphoramidite, Type of Oligonucleotide synthesized, Application Area, Therapeutic Area and Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The phosphoramidites market is estimated to grow from USD 0.8 billion in 2024 to 1.0 billion in 2025 and USD 2.7 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

Phosphoramidites (or amidites) are chemically modified nucleosides that contain a phosphite group and several protecting groups serving as the building blocks of oligonucleotide synthesis. These phosphoramidites play a pivotal role in creating custom DNA and RNA sequences. Introduced in 1981, phosphoramidite chemistry has revolutionized molecular biology by enabling sequential, controlled and automated DNA / RNA synthesis.

The adaptability of phosphoramidite chemistry is demonstrated by its effectiveness, high yield, and capability to integrate modified nucleotides. This makes it indispensable in various fields, including molecular biology, biotechnology and medicine. The well-defined stability and reactivity of phosphoramidites under certain conditions have established them as fundamental components in modern oligonucleotide synthesis. This facilitates the production of oligonucleotides for various applications including synthetic chemistry, molecular diagnostics and personalized therapeutics.

We anticipate phosphoramidites to play a critical role in gene therapy and personalized medicine as well as in novel drug development. With the advancements in technology, the applications of phosphoramidites will continue to expand, ultimately driving the innovation in research and development within molecular biology.

Phosphoramidites Market: Key Segments

DNA Phosphoramidites Segment Holds the Largest Market Share

In the current year, DNA phosphoramidites capture 40% of the market share. This can be attributed to their vitality in oligonucleotide synthesis due to their reactivity, which enables the production of high-quality oligonucleotides for various applications, such as diagnostics, therapeutics and research.

siRNA Oligonucleotides Segment is likely to Dominate the Overall Market

Currently, siRNA oligonucleotides hold nearly 45% of the overall market share, as these oligonucleotides have relatively simple mechanism of action for identifying potent molecules. In addition, these oligonucleotides offer an ease in producing unmodified RNA with high potency.

Research and Diagnostic Applications Segment to Hold the Highest Market Share

Presently, research and diagnostic applications segment captures more than 60% of the overall market share. This can be attributed to the fact that majority of phosphoramidites are utilized for research and diagnostic purposes, owing to their efficiency, scalability and compatibility for high-throughput processes.

Hematological Disorders Segment to Grow at a Higher CAGR

In the current year, infectious diseases segment captures 25% of the overall market share, owing to the pivotal role of phosphoramidites in diagnostic tests like PCR, which enables pathogen detection and disease control.

Asia-Pacific to Propel in the Phosphoramidites Sector in the Coming Years

North America to capture the majority of the phosphoramidite market share (45%) in the current year and this trend is unlikely to change in the future. The market in Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR (11.8%), during the forecast period.

PHOSPHORAMIDITES MARKET: RESEARCH COVERAGE

Phosphoramidites Developer Landscape: The report features a list of system providers engaged in the phosphoramidites domain, along with analyses based on [A] year of establishment, [B] company size, and [C] location of headquarters.

The report features a list of system providers engaged in the phosphoramidites domain, along with analyses based on [A] year of establishment, [B] company size, and [C] location of headquarters. Company Competitiveness Analysis: An insightful competitiveness analysis of the phosphoramidite providers / manufacturers based across various geographies namely [A] North America [B] Europe, and [C] Asia-Pacific.

An insightful competitiveness analysis of the phosphoramidite providers / manufacturers based across various geographies namely [A] North America [B] Europe, and [C] Asia-Pacific. Company Profiles: Comprehensive profiles of key industry players in the phosphoramidites domain based across various geographies, featuring information on [A] company overview, [B] financial information (if available), [C] service and product portfolio, [D] recent developments, and [E] future outlook statements.

Comprehensive profiles of key industry players in the phosphoramidites domain based across various geographies, featuring information on [A] company overview, [B] financial information (if available), [C] service and product portfolio, [D] recent developments, and [E] future outlook statements. Recent Developments: A detailed analysis of partnerships inked between stakeholders in the phosphoramidites market, based on several relevant parameters, such as [A] year of partnership, [B] type of partnership, [C] and geography. In addition, the module also features information on funding and expansions reported in this domain.

A detailed analysis of partnerships inked between stakeholders in the phosphoramidites market, based on several relevant parameters, such as [A] year of partnership, [B] type of partnership, [C] and geography. In addition, the module also features information on funding and expansions reported in this domain. Patent Analysis: A detailed analysis of the various patents filed / granted in the phosphoramidites domain, based on several relevant parameters, such as [A] type of patent, [B] patent application year, [C] patent age, [D] type of applicant, [E] patent jurisdiction, [F] patent benchmarking analysis and [G] patent valuation.

A detailed analysis of the various patents filed / granted in the phosphoramidites domain, based on several relevant parameters, such as [A] type of patent, [B] patent application year, [C] patent age, [D] type of applicant, [E] patent jurisdiction, [F] patent benchmarking analysis and [G] patent valuation. Market Impact Analysis: A thorough analysis of various factors, such as [A] drivers, [B] restraints, [C] opportunities, and [D] existing challenges that are likely to impact market growth.

Key Takeaways of the Report

At present, 85 companies located across different regions are providing / manufacturing phosphoramidites for a myriad of biochemical applications, including oligonucleotide synthesis.

More than 70% of the companies provide phosphoramidites for the synthesis of DNA oligonucleotides, highlighting their rising demand in DNA synthesis chemistry

The growing interest in this domain is evident from the partnerships established in recent years; notably, acquisitions emerged as the most common type of partnership model.

Around 80% of the patents published in the phosphoramidites domain are patent applications; notably, majority (46%) of the patents were published last year.

By 2035, close to 45% of the demand is anticipated to be generated in North America; notably, demand for phosphoramidites in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2%.

Given the rapid increase in the demand for phosphoramidites in oligonucleotide synthesis, the market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% till 2035.

Report Scope:

Type of Phosphoramidite

DNA Phosphoramidites

RNA Phosphoramidites

2'-Modified Phosphoramidites

Locked Nucleic Acid (LNA)

Other Phosphoramidites

Type of Oligonucleotide Synthesized

siRNA Oligonucleotides

Antisense Oligonucleotides

DNA Oligonucleotides

Other Oligonucleotides

Application Area

Research and Diagnostic Applications

Commercial Therapeutic Applications

Clinical Therapeutic Applications

Therapeutic Area

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Disorders

Genetic Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Liver Disorders

Autoimmune Disorders

Oncological Disorders

Nephrological Disorders

Ophthalmological Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Hematological Disorders

Other Disorders

Players in the Phosphoramidites Market Profiled in the Report Include:

Aurisco Pharmaceutical

BOC Sciences

Innovassynth Technologies

Merck

Meridian Biosciences

Promega

QIAGEN

Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific

WuXi AppTech

Yamasa

Zhejiang Hengkang Pharmaceutical

Additional Benefits

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

15% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team

Free Updated report if the report is 6-12 months old or older

