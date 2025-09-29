Antalpha Expands Collaboration with Tether to Broaden Access to Tether Gold (XAU₮) via RWA Hub

SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antalpha Platform Holding Company (NASDAQ: ANTA) (“Antalpha” or the “Company”), a leading digital asset financing platform, and Tether, the world’s largest digital asset company, today announced an expanded collaboration to strengthen the global ecosystem for Tether Gold (XAU₮). The initiative will deliver new financial solutions and services, underscoring the growing strategic importance of gold in the digital asset economy.

Tether Gold (XAU₮), issued by TG Commodities, S.A. de C.V., provides digital access to physical gold. Each token is backed by one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar and can be traded or transferred globally on Ethereum (ERC-20). Every bar is fully allocated with a unique serial number, weight, and purity, giving holders the option to move their tokens on-chain with ease or redeem them for physical gold.

“We are excited to collaborate with Tether, the largest stablecoin company in the world, to expand the trusted digital gold ecosystem. Digital assets will be more tangible to many when one can walk into a jewelry store and redeem a gold bar with Tether Gold. Through the Antalpha RWA Hub, we hope to deliver new capabilities and services like this that will increase the liquidity and product offerings of Tether Gold,” said Paul Liang, CFO of Antalpha.

“Gold has always held a unique role as a store of value, and XAU₮ brings that resilience into the digital asset space. Working with Antalpha allows us to expand the reach of XAU₮ and build stronger market infrastructure around it. This means institutions and individuals can more seamlessly integrate digital gold into their portfolios - whether as a hedge, a source of liquidity, a means of exchange or a long-term store of value,” said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether.

Antalpha began working on XAU₮ early this year and recently launched Antalpha RWA Hub, a dedicated platform focused on providing liquidity and services for gold as a Real World Asset (RWA). Through our partnership network, Antalpha RWA Hub currently supports the custody and purchase of XAU₮ and offers XAU₮ collateralized lending, which allows clients to borrow with secured XAU₮ and improve the liquidity and capital efficiency of their XAU₮.

To facilitate gold redemption, Antalpha RWA Hub plans to establish physical vaults in major financial centers around the world, with local partners to enable physical gold bar exchange with XAU₮.

About Antalpha

Antalpha is a leading fintech company specializing in providing financing, technology, and risk management solutions to institutions in the digital asset industry. Antalpha offers Bitcoin supply chain and margin loans through the Antalpha Prime technology platform, which allows customers to originate and manage their digital assets loans, as well as monitor collateral positions with near real-time data.

About Antalpha RWA Hub

Antalpha RWA Hub is Antalpha’s dedicated RWA infrastructure platform, currently focused on providing liquidity and services for gold-based RWAs.

About Tether Gold (XAU₮)

Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities S.A. de C.V. One full XAU₮ token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. XAU₮ is available as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. The token can be traded or moved easily at any time, anywhere in the world, and can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchaser’s Tether wallet, where it is issued after purchase. The allocated gold is identifiable with a unique serial number, purity, and weight, and is redeemable in the form of physical gold.

Contact

Investor Relations: ir@antalpha.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Antalpha’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Antalpha’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Antalpha does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.