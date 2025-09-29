MannKind Appoints Dr. Ajay Ahuja as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative inhaled therapeutic products and devices for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, today announced the appointment of Ajay Ahuja, MD, MBA, as Chief Medical Officer, effective today. Dr. Ahuja will report directly to Michael Castagna, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer, and will serve on the company’s executive leadership team.

“Ajay’s deep expertise in medical affairs, clinical development, and global strategy—combined with his background as a practicing physician—will be instrumental as we continue to advance our pipeline and expand our impact in endocrine and orphan lung diseases,” said Dr. Castagna. “In particular, his experience in the cardiometabolic area will be instrumental to our future. We are thrilled to welcome him to MannKind’s executive team.”

Dr. Ahuja brings to MannKind more than two decades of leadership experience across the biopharmaceutical industry, spanning development-stage companies and global pharmaceutical firms since 2003. Most recently, he served as the Development and Launch Leader for a late-stage DNA-based therapeutic at Kardigan Bio, a cardiology-focused biopharmaceutical company.

Previously, Dr. Ahuja held senior leadership roles at Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, where he built out the US Medical department and launched multiple novel compounds. At Allergan, he served as Global Head of Medical Affairs, overseeing all therapeutic areas and a team of over 100 professionals across the U.S. and international markets. Earlier in his career, he was Global Medical Head for Takeda Pharmaceuticals’ cardiometabolic franchise, with a focus on diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Dr. Ahuja also held impactful roles at Pfizer, Novartis, and Tepha, Inc.

“MannKind’s dedication to innovation and patient-centric solutions deeply resonates with my commitment to advancing transformative therapies,” said Dr. Ahuja. “I look forward to contributing to the company’s mission and helping shape the future of the organization and working to benefit patients.”

Dr. Ahuja earned his Doctor of Medicine from Washington University School of Medicine and completed his residency and fellowship training at Northwestern University and Harvard Medical School, respectively. As a board-certified physician, Dr. Ahuja practiced medicine on staff at Boston Children’s Hospital for over a decade. He also earned an MBA from Harvard Business School before embarking on his industry career.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative inhaled therapeutic products and devices to address serious unmet medical needs for those living with endocrine and orphan lung diseases.

We are committed to using our formulation capabilities and device engineering prowess to lessen the burden of diseases such as diabetes, nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease, pulmonary fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension. Our signature technologies – dry-powder formulations and inhalation devices – offer rapid and convenient delivery of medicines to the deep lung where they can exert an effect locally or enter the systemic circulation, depending on the target indication.

With a passionate team of Mannitarians collaborating nationwide, we are on a mission to give people control of their health and the freedom to live life.

Please visit mannkindcorp.com to learn more, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X or Instagram.

