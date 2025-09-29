Gofaizen & Sherle Achieves Key Milestones in First Year in El Salvador





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gofaizen & Sherle has completed its first year of operations in El Salvador, delivering measurable results for fintech and crypto businesses entering the country’s regulated digital asset market.

In just 12 months, the firm has guided clients through the licensing process to secure 6 Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) licenses, representing about 10% of all approved DASPs in El Salvador. With the regulator’s acceptance rate at only 16%, these approvals highlight the firm’s effectiveness in navigating one of the region’s most selective frameworks.

Alongside this, Gofaizen & Sherle supported companies in obtaining approximately 40 Bitcoin Service Provider (BTC) licenses, expanding the scope of businesses operating legally in the country. Its client portfolio already includes leading international crypto exchanges now active in El Salvador.

Felix Canisalez V., Head of El Salvador Office at Gofaizen & Sherle, commented:

“We are proud to be part of El Salvador’s growing fintech and crypto ecosystem. We are happy to assist European businesses and clients from around the world entering the Salvadoran market. As regulation in the EU becomes stricter, LATAM — and El Salvador in particular — is emerging as a hub for crypto and fintech projects that want to operate under clear frameworks, stay compliant, and expand across regions”.

Local expertise in El Salvador

The company’s achievements are backed by its team of 8 professionals based in El Salvador, who combine international legal expertise with a strong understanding of the local market. Their work has been instrumental in delivering large-scale projects and supporting the growth of the country’s digital asset ecosystem.

Gofaizen & Sherle specializes in helping businesses navigate complex legal environments across jurisdictions. By bridging the gap between new technologies and evolving financial regulations, the firm ensures clients can focus on innovation while minimizing compliance risks.

About Gofaizen & Sherle

Gofaizen & Sherle is an international FinTech law firm headquartered in Europe with physical representations in Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Czech Republic, Canada, Dubai, Hong Kong, El Salvador and many others.

The firm provides full-stack legal and business support for fintech and crypto companies worldwide — from company incorporation and licensing to compliance, legal consulting, and business infrastructure setup. Its client portfolio includes hundreds of firms, including crypto exchanges, EMIs, investment funds, and financial service providers. Gofaizen & Sherle’s services are designed to simplify legal complexity and ensure the effective implementation of business strategies.

Contact:

Gofaizen & Sherle Support Team

info@gofaizen-sherle.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Gofaizen & Sherle. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5946450-ab09-430a-b998-efb37c7620d0