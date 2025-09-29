Dark Web Intelligence Market to Reach USD 1,481.29 Million by 2032, Driven by Rising Global Cyber Threat Sophistication | SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dark Web Intelligence Market Size was valued at USD 610.51 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1481.29 million by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 11.75% over 2025-2032.

The primary driver of the Dark Web Intelligence Market's expansion is expected to be increasing complexity and the frequency of cyberattacks. Cybercriminals are exploiting the dark web to purchase or sell ransomware kits, malware, exploit-as-a-service (EaaS) products, and credential dumps. Dark web-enabled attacks usually target governments, businesses, and key infrastructure, while a large portion of traditional cybercrime targets households or small businesses. Due to this, it is now vitally necessary to have proactive monitoring and intelligence solutions for the early detection of planned assaults and leaked data. This information is essential for businesses to use dark web intelligence, which is becoming widely adopted in BFSI, healthcare, IT, and other industries that are especially vulnerable to dark web threats. In other words, because attackers are becoming more sophisticated, these organizations will require a significant quantity of intelligence in addition to it.





Dark Web Intelligence Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 610.51 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 1481.29 Million CAGR CAGR of 11.75% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Component (Solution, Services)

• By Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud)

• By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs)

• By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Government, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component, Solutions Accounted for Around 75.10% of the Market in 2024, while Services Emerged as the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 10.89%

The Solutions segment commands the highest share in 2024 globally due to the demand for proactive monitoring, alerts in real time, and AI engines that alert organizations to danger before it strikes. The Services segment is the most rapidly expanding due to the availability gap of internal cybersecurity experts and the rising intricacy of threats.

By Deployment Model, On-premise Solutions Dominated with About 64.14% Share in 2024, whereas Cloud Deployment is Witnessing the Fastest Growth at a CAGR of 11.86%

The On-Premise is currently the leading deployment model in Dark Web Intelligence Market in 2024 owing to its higher security, control and compliance. Cloud deployment model is the fastest growing segment due to increased scalability, cost effective, and easier integration with AI driven analytic and Remote Monitoring platforms.

By Enterprise Size, Large Enterprises Dominated the Market with Approximately 61.80% Share in 2024, while SMEs are Projected to Grow Fastest with a CAGR of 11.97%

Dark Web Intelligence Market is led by Large Enterprises holding the largest share in 2024, owing to their higher vulnerability to cyber threats, more extensive digital infrastructure, and larger cybersecurity Budget. The fastest-growing segment is represented by SMEs owing to rising number of cyber-attacks awareness, availability of affordable managed services along with scalability associated with cloud-based solutions.

By Industry Vertical, the BFSI Sector Held the Largest Share at 25.10% in 2024, with IT and Telecom Expected to be the Fastest-growing Vertical at a CAGR of 13.02%

The Dark Web Intelligence Market was dominated by the BFSI segment in 2024, due to the high volume of sensitive financial datas, regulatory compliance requirements, and the need to prevent frauds along with data breaches within the sector. IT and Telecom verticals are the most lucrative verticals, driven by digital transformation, growing connected devices, and the increase in cyber-attacks on infrastructure and networks.

North America was the Leading Region in the Market in 2024; Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow with the Fastest CAGR in the Market over 2025-2032

North America currently dominates the Dark Web Intelligence Market in 2024 due to the region's technological advancements, high level of cybersecurity awareness and higher adoption of intelligence solution based on AI and machine learning. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR in the dark web intelligence market over 2025-2032 owing to the digital transformation happening globally with countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia being at focal points.

Recent Developments:

In October 2024, Alert Logic introduced new columns to its scan and vulnerability reports, including CISA Known Exploited Vulnerabilities status.

Alert Logic introduced new columns to its scan and vulnerability reports, including CISA Known Exploited Vulnerabilities status. In April 2025, Sixgill introduced Darkfeed, a real-time feed of actionable dark web indicators of compromise, enabling organizations to integrate threat intelligence into their security platforms for enhanced protection.

