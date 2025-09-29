PFAS (Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) Testing Market Research Report 2025-2040: Rising Health Risks, USEPA Regulations and Advanced Detection Methods Drive Global Demand for Screening Solutions

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PFAS Testing Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2040: Distribution by Type of Sample Tested, Type of Testing Service Offered, Type of PFAS Analyte Tested, Method / Testing Standard, Type of Technology, End-user, Geographical Regions and Leading Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global PFAS testing market size is currently valued at USD 249.1 million and is projected to reach USD 1.20 billion by 2040, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a class of synthetic compounds characterized by fluorine atoms bonded to an alkyl chain. They are renowned for their exceptional durability, chemical resistance, and strength, and are widely utilized across various industries, such as automotive, agriculture, construction, electronics, medical, and textiles.

PFAs was first discovered in the late 1930s and gained prominence in the 1950s with their incorporation into various consumer products. However, growing concerns about its adverse health effects emerged in the 2000s, prompting increased scrutiny and the development of PFAS testing protocols. It is important to note that the prevalence of chronic diseases, such as PCOD, elevated cholesterol levels, thyroid, and cancers has significantly increased as a result of volatile PFAS compounds, therefore, raising serious concerns.

According to a recent report from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA), PFAS contamination in drinking water contributes over 6,800 cancer cases annually, highlighting the critical need for robust screening and detection strategies. The urgency to address PFAS contamination has been driven by heightened public awareness, stringent regulatory guidelines from organizations such as the USEPA and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and advancements in analytical testing methods.

Additionally, factors such as an aging population, increased emphasis on wastewater treatment and water management, and growing research and media coverage have significantly propelled the PFAS testing industry. These efforts aim to mitigate environmental and health risks, ensuring greater protection for communities worldwide.

PFAS Testing Market: Key Segments

Water Testing is Likely to Hold the Largest Share in the PFAS Testing Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the type of sample tested, the global market is segmented into water, soil, food and beverages, blood / serum / plasma, air and other samples. Currently, the water testing segment leads the overall market. Further, it is important to highlight that this trend is unlikely to change in the future as well.

This is due to the need for safe water supplies, growing focus towards water treatment projects and water management. The other factor that contributes to market growth includes the adoption of strict guidelines by regulatory bodies in order to check the emergent contaminants in drinking water. This regulatory pressure is a major driver, as water utilities, municipalities, and industries are necessitated to meet these standards.

Quantification Segment Hold the Largest Share in the PFAS Testing Market

Based on the type of testing service offered, the global PFAS testing market is segmented into quantification, screening and extraction. At present, the quantification segment accounts for the largest market share. This is because quantification helps in precise measurement of PFAS levels that can be achieved through various techniques, such as mass spectrometry which plays a major role in detecting and monitoring PFAS contamination in various matrices, including water and soil.

Revenues Generated from Perfluorooctanoic Acid Segment are Likely to Dominate the PFAS Testing Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the type of PFAS analyte tested, the global PFAS testing market is distributed across Perfluorooctanoic Acid, Perfluorooctane Sulfonic Acid, Perfluorohexane Sulfonic Acid, Perfluorononanoic Acid and other analytes. Notably, the Perfluorooctanoic acid segment captures majority of the overall market. This is due to the widespread usage of these compounds in consumer products and industrial applications.

PFAS Testing Market for EPA / USEPA Compliant Solutions is Likely to Grow at a Relatively Faster Pace During the Forecast Period

Based on the method / testing standard, the global PFAS testing market is segmented across EPA / USEPA compliant solutions, ISO compliant solutions, ASTM compliant solutions, DIN compliant solutions and other method / testing standard compliant solutions. Presently, the market is dominated by the revenues generated through phase EPA / USEPA compliant solutions.

Revenues Generated from LC-MS is Likely to Dominate the PFAS Testing Market During the Forecast Period

The LC-MS segment captures the majority of the overall PFAS testing market. However, the GC-MS segment is anticipated to grow at significantly higher CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical Companies Hold the Largest Share in the PFAS Testing Market

Based on the end-users, the global PFAS testing market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, environmental scientists, research institutes, government agencies, testing laboratories and other end-users. Presently, the pharmaceutical companies' segment accounts for the largest market share. Further, this trend is unlikely to change in the coming future.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share in the Market

Based on key geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, Latin America. In the current scenario, North America is likely to capture the largest market share. Further, it is worth highlighting that the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a relatively high CAGR during the forecast period.

PFAS Testing Market: Research Coverage

PFAS Testing Solution Providers Landscape: The report features a list of solution providers engaged in the PFAS testing domain, along with analyses based on [A] year of establishment, [B] company size, and [C] location of headquarters.

The report features a list of solution providers engaged in the PFAS testing domain, along with analyses based on [A] year of establishment, [B] company size, and [C] location of headquarters. Company Competitiveness Analysis: An insightful competitiveness analysis of the PFAS testing companies in this domain, based on various relevant parameters, such as [A] company strength, [B] portfolio strength, and [C] end-users.

An insightful competitiveness analysis of the PFAS testing companies in this domain, based on various relevant parameters, such as [A] company strength, [B] portfolio strength, and [C] end-users. Company Profiles: Comprehensive profiles of key industry players in the PFAS testing domain, featuring information on [A] company overview, [B] financial information (if available), [C] solutions portfolio, [D] recent developments, and [E] future outlook statements.

Comprehensive profiles of key industry players in the PFAS testing domain, featuring information on [A] company overview, [B] financial information (if available), [C] solutions portfolio, [D] recent developments, and [E] future outlook statements. Partnerships and Collaborations: A detailed analysis of partnerships inked between stakeholders in the PFAS testing market, since 2021, based on several relevant parameters, such as [A] year of partnership, [B] type of partnership, [C] type of partner, [D] type of offering, [E] method / testing standard, [F] most active players (in terms of number of partnerships), and [G] geography.

A detailed analysis of partnerships inked between stakeholders in the PFAS testing market, since 2021, based on several relevant parameters, such as [A] year of partnership, [B] type of partnership, [C] type of partner, [D] type of offering, [E] method / testing standard, [F] most active players (in terms of number of partnerships), and [G] geography. Recent Developments: A detailed analysis of the various recent developments undertaken in the PFAS testing domain, based on several relevant parameters, such as [A] year of development, [B] region of development, [C] type of development, [D] type of sample tested, [E] method / testing standard, [F] end-user, [G] most active players (in terms of number of recent developments), and [H] geography.

PFAS Testing Market: Key Insights

Close to 40% of the companies engaged in offering PFAS testing solutions are mid-sized firms; of these, almost 60% of the firms are based in North America.

Around 100 companies are offering PFAS testing services; of these, around 80% players provide testing services for water samples, followed by those testing soil samples (40%).

A steady growth in the partnership activity has been observed in recent years; mergers and acquisitions emerged as the most prominent partnership model, accounting for around 30% of total partnership instances.

The rising interest of stakeholders in this domain is reflected by the increase in recent development initiatives reported; notably, more than 85% of the initiatives were undertaken in the last three years.

The PFAS testing market is anticipated to grow at an annualized rate of 11.1% till 2040; the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at a faster pace.

Close to 55% of the market is expected to be captured by revenues generated from LC-MS technology; this segment is expected to grow at an annualized rate (CAGR) of close to 11%.

Players in the PFAS Testing Market Profiled in the Report Include:

Agilent

Danaher

Envirolab Services

Biotage

FREDsense

GL Sciences

LCTech

Macherey-Nagel

Merck

MPL Laboratories

PerkinElmer

Sartorius

Symbio Laboratories

Shimadzu

Waters Corporation

Report Scope:

Type of Sample Tested

Water

Soil

Food and Beverages

Blood / Serum / Plasma

Air

Other Samples Tested

Type of Testing Service Offered

Quantification

Screening

Extraction

Type of PFAS Analyte Tested

Perfluorooctanoic Acid

Perfluorooctane Sulfonic Acid

Perfluorohexane Sulfonate

Perfluorononanoic Acid

Other Analytes

Method / Testing Standard

EPA / USEPA Compliant Solutions

ISO Compliant Solutions

ASTM Compliant Solutions

DIN Compliant Solutions

Other Method / Testing Standard Compliant Solutions

Type of Technology

LC-MS (Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry)

GC-MS (Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry)

ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)

NMR (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance)

Other Technologies

End-User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Environmental Scientists

Research Institutes

Government Agencies

Testing Laboratories

Other End Users

Additional Benefits

Complimentary PPT Insights Packs

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

15% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team

Free Updated report if the report is 6-12 months old or older

