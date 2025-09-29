Company announcement

No. 24/2025

29 September 2025

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 14 August 2025, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500m and a maximum of 3,700,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of adjusting Netcompany’s capital structure and meeting its obligations relating to share-based incentive programmes.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 January 2026.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 22 September 2025 to 26 September 2025:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 22/09/2025 16,896 249.04 4,207,780 23/09/2025 17,000 255.50 4,343,500 24/09/2025 17,000 253.55 4,310,350 25/09/2025 17,000 250.73 4,262,410 26/09/2025 18,000 243.52 4,383,360 Accumulated for the period 85,896 - 21,507,400 Accumulated under the programme 604,896 - 149,931,920

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of restricted share units, Netcompany owns a total of 965,010 treasury shares corresponding to 2.0% of the total share capital.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24

Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

Attachments