Layer Brett Announces Nearly $4M Presale Milestone

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethereum Layer 2 project Layer Brett (LBRETT) today announced that its ongoing presale has raised nearly $4 million.

Why Layer Brett Stands Out in a Crowded Market

Early Stakers Reap Massive Rewards The $LBRETT presale price is currently $0.0058 per token. Early adopters are securing more than 660% APY in staking rewards, with structured distributions providing one of the highest yield opportunities in the current market.

Rewards are released at a pace of 385.8 $LBRETT per ETH block over two years. Community Power Meets Utility.

Don’t Miss the Early Opportunity With nearly $4 million raised and presale demand accelerating, Layer Brett is urging interested investors to participate early before token distribution enters later phases.

About Layer Brett

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is a next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 project that merges meme culture with advanced blockchain scalability. Designed to deliver fast, low-cost transactions, gamified staking, and strong tokenomics, Layer Brett brings real utility to meme-driven communities. With more than 9,000 holders already onboard, audited smart contracts, and an ecosystem built for growth, Layer Brett is positioning itself as a leading player in the evolving memecoin market.

Discover More About Layer Brett (LBRETT):

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: https://x.com/LayerBrett

Media Contact:

Name: Max

Email: marketing@layerbrett.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Layer Brett. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.