Signal Rock Capital Announces Investment in Thermae Retreat, a Leading South Florida Wellness Destination

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signal Rock Capital, a South Florida-based private investment firm, today announced an investment in Thermae Retreat (“Thermae” or “the Company”), a leading subscription-based holistic wellness retreat centered on sauna, cold plunge, and integrative mind-body-spirit practices. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Kelly Doyle founded Thermae in 2013 after a transformative month-long retreat in Holland that inspired her to bring a similar experience to the United States. She was drawn to the deep healing and personal awakening she found in traditional, nature-based Finnish-style saunas and pools, leading her to establish Thermae as a space for physical, emotional, and spiritual renewal. Ms. Doyle will remain actively engaged in the business, continuing to shape the culture and community ethos that have defined Thermae since its inception.

Sam Hafermann, Managing Partner of Signal Rock Capital, commented, “Having first been a customer and now an investor, I can say Thermae is more than a wellness center—it’s a sanctuary built on the values of connection, healing, and presence. We are honored to partner with Kelly and the team to preserve the essence of what makes Thermae unique while unlocking new opportunities for growth and impact. We see Thermae as the cornerstone of a broader multi-location, purpose-driven wellness platform.”

“This partnership with Signal Rock allows us to stay true to our vision while gaining the resources and support needed to grow,” said Ms. Doyle. “I’m excited to see Thermae expand its reach, touching more lives while staying grounded in the philosophy and practices that our community values.”

Signal Rock Capital plans to invest further in enhancing Thermae’s physical spaces, expanding service offerings, and creating a replicable model for additional locations in select U.S. markets.

About Thermae Retreat

Thermae Retreat is a holistic wellness retreat based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Inspired by Finnish sauna culture and integrative wellness practices, Thermae offers sauna, cold plunge, red light therapy, meditation, art, and community-centered experiences. Its mission is to create sanctuaries that restore balance across the physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual dimensions of life. For more information, please visit https://thermaeretreat.com/

About Signal Rock Capital

Signal Rock Capital is a South Florida-based independent sponsor investment firm growing founder-led B2B industrial, infrastructure, and consumer service businesses with $1M–$5M of EBITDA. The firm partners with entrepreneurs to preserve their legacy while providing capital, strategic resources, and operational expertise. Signal Rock Capital’s approach emphasizes long-term stewardship, collaborative growth, and building enduring platforms across multiple industrial and consumer service sectors. For more information, please visit https://www.signalrockcap.com/

Media Contact:

Joanne Lessner

jlessner@lambert.com

212.222.7436

Thermae:

954.604.7930

www.thermaeretreat.com

Signal Rock Capital:

​954.799.6909​​​​​

press@signalrockcap.com

www.signalrockcap.com