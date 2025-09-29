Vor Bio Announces Late-Breaking Poster Presentation of Phase 3 Primary Sjögren’s Disease Clinical Study at ACR Convergence 2025

BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced that clinical data from the Phase 3 study in China evaluating telitacicept in adults with primary Sjögren’s disease, a study sponsored by Vor’s collaborator RemeGen Co., Ltd (HKEX: 9995, SHA: 688331), will be presented as a late-breaking poster presentation at ACR Convergence 2025, being held October 24-29, 2025, at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois.

Late-Breaking Presentation Details

Abstract Title: Efficacy and Safety of Telitacicept in Patients with Sjögren's Disease: Results from a Multicenter, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Phase 3 Clinical Study

Session: Late-Breaking Posters

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 28th, 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM CT

In early September, RemeGen announced the acceptance by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China of its Biologics License Application (BLA) for primary Sjögren’s disease, which will become telitacicept’s fourth approved indication in China.

About Vor Bio

Vor Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing telitacicept, a novel dual-target fusion protein, through Phase 3 clinical development and commercialization to address serious autoantibody-driven conditions worldwide. For more information visit www.vorbio.com.

About Telitacicept

Telitacicept is a novel, investigational recombinant fusion protein designed to treat autoimmune diseases by selectively inhibiting BLyS (BAFF) and APRIL - two cytokines essential to B cell and plasma cell survival. This dual-target mechanism reduces autoreactive B cells and autoantibody production, key drivers of autoimmune pathology. In a Phase 3 clinical trial in generalized myasthenia gravis in China, telitacicept demonstrated a placebo adjusted 4.83-point improvement in MG-ADL (Myasthenia Gravis Activities of Daily Living scale) at 24 weeks, the primary endpoint of the trial.

Telitacicept is approved in China for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). A global Phase 3 clinical trial in gMG is currently underway across the United States, Europe, South America, and Asia-Pacific to support potential approval in the United States, Europe, and Japan.

About Sjögren’s Disease (formerly known as Sjögren’s Syndrome)

Sjögren’s disease is a chronic autoimmune condition in which overactive B cells drive inflammation, damaging moisture-producing glands and, in many cases, other organs. Hallmark symptoms include dry eyes and dry mouth, alongside fatigue, pain, and systemic complications affecting the skin, lungs, kidneys, and nervous system. About one-third of patients develop significant extraglandular involvement, and the disease carries an elevated lymphoma risk, often leading to substantial impairment in daily life.

One of the most common rheumatic autoimmune diseases, Sjögren’s remains underdiagnosed, with roughly half of cases unrecognized and women comprising the vast majority of patients. Despite its prevalence and burden, no systemic disease-modifying therapies exist; current care focuses on symptom management with incomplete relief.

Media & Investor Contacts:

Carl Mauch

cmauch@vorbio.com