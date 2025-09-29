XRP Tundra Presale Advances to Phase 4 With Dual-Token Access and DAMM V2 Liquidity Integration





LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The XRP ecosystem is entering a new stage of expansion as XRP Tundra advances its presale to Phase 4, combining a dual-token structure with integration of Meteora’s DAMM V2 liquidity pools. The presale runs alongside broader market developments, including the debut of the Rex-Osprey XRP ETF in the United States.

The presale framework offers participants defined entry terms, published launch values, and liquidity protections designed to reduce volatility at listing. These measures underscore XRP Tundra’s position as a complementary project within the XRP ecosystem rather than a direct competitor.

Dual-Token Structure With Fixed Launch Values

The presale distributes two assets through a single entry:

TUNDRA-S , launched on Solana, operates as the utility token.

, launched on Solana, operates as the utility token. TUNDRA-X, issued on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), provides governance and reserve functions.

In Phase 4, TUNDRA-S is priced at $0.068 with a 16% token bonus. Each purchase includes free allocations of TUNDRA-X, valued at $0.034.

The project has published fixed launch values of $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X, establishing benchmarks in advance. A total of 40,000,000 TUNDRA-S (40% of supply) and 80,000,000 TUNDRA-X (40% of supply) are allocated to presale participants.

By defining pricing early, XRP Tundra contrasts with conventional token raises that often leave post-listing values undefined. This approach introduces clarity for participants evaluating long-term positioning.

DAMM V2 Liquidity Integration

To mitigate volatility at launch, XRP Tundra has implemented Meteora’s DAMM V2 liquidity design. Unlike static automated market makers, DAMM V2 applies dynamic fees that start high and taper down over time. This mechanism discourages immediate selling and redistributes collected fees into project reserves.

Liquidity providers receive NFTs to track their positions, with options to lock liquidity permanently to strengthen stability. Commentators have noted that this design helps shift incentives away from rapid selling and toward sustained participation, aligning with the project’s long-term framework.

Independent Reviews and KYC Records

Transparency has become a requirement for presales, and Tundra has made verification central. The TUNDRA-S contracts were audited by Cyberscope . Broader reviews are available from Solidproof and Freshcoins . Team identity has been confirmed through Vital Block’s KYC certificate .

Positioning Within the XRP Ecosystem

The debut of the Rex-Osprey XRP ETF has expanded institutional access to XRP, while presale initiatives such as XRP Tundra highlight experimentation within the retail and DeFi segments.

“ETFs are increasing mainstream visibility for XRP, while projects like ours explore new models that connect governance and utility across multiple chains,” the XRP Tundra team said. “Phase 4 is an important milestone — it brings us closer to launch with clear terms, audited code, and liquidity safeguards.”





About XRP Tundra

XRP Tundra is a cross-chain initiative designed to expand XRP’s role in digital finance. Its platform introduces a dual-token model linking Solana and XRPL, integrated liquidity protections through DAMM V2, and a roadmap that includes GlacierChain, a DeFi layer for XRP incorporating lending, automated market makers, and derivatives.

Official Channels

Website: https://www.xrptundra.com

Medium: https://medium.com/@xrptundra

Telegram: https://t.me/xrptundra

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Xrptundra

Media Contact

Tim Fénix

Email: contact@xrptundra.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XRP Tundra. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17952b1d-5657-4071-9c5c-fdcd1f5ffe38

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6948a420-1ec4-474b-9b16-0e44a3da6e01